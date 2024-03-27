Why is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not playing tonight vs Rockets? Latest update on front runner for 2024 MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the man many believe to be the 2023-24 MVP, will miss Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Amid an impressive stretch that has seen he and the OKC Thunder battle it out for the top seed in the West, SGA will be absent from Western Conference meeting. According to the NBA.com injury report, Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the game as a result of a quad contusion.

The injury report, submitted to the league's website by teams daily, every hour on the hour, includes the latest injury updates. As of the 2:30 PM report on the site, a right quad contusion will keep the MVP favorite out of tonight's meeting with the Houston Rockets.

This will mark only the second game that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed all season, with the previous being a meeting with the Lakers back in February. In that instance, Gilgeous-Alexander sat out as a result of a left knee sprain sustained in a previous meeting with the Houston Rockets earlier in the month.

Now, with the postseason in sight, a right quad contusion will keep Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of tonight's rematch with the Rockets.

What happened to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander?

With the news that Shai-Gilgeous Alexander will miss tonight's game against the Houston Rockets, many have been wondering what happened to his quad. The Athletic's Andrew Schlecht shared on social media, while speaking to media members on Tuesday evening, the MVP candidate opened up on the injury.

As he explained, his right quad was banged up since the Thunder's Mar. 20 meeting with the Utah Jazz. The game saw he and the Thunder pick up a 119-107 win, in which he dropped 31 points in 33 minutes.

In addition, he also explained that he would be taking things day by day and seing how he feels. With the game being the second leg of a back-to-back for the Thunder, it will be interesting to see how long he winds up on the sidelines.

Looking at other OKC Thunder players who will get minutes in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence

Throughout this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 34.4 minutes per game. Given that, coach Mark Daigneault will look to his reserves to make up the difference in an attempt to minimize the void left by the MVP candidate.

With that in mind, expect the team to give Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace increased minutes. In addition, Lindy Waters III could also receive some minutes depending on how the game goes.

This season Joe is averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assist per game. At the same time, Wallace, who has impressed as a rookie, is averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

With the Thunder 8-2 in their last ten and the Rockets on a nine-game win streak, expect fireworks from tonight's matchup even with SGA on the sidelines.