“Why do you talk so bad about MJ?”: Scottie Pippen's Australian tour draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA fans

Scottie Pippen was the day's flavor when he visited Australia to promote the 2023-24 NBL season. While it was a warm welcome from most of the fans, one segment of them asked him about his scathing criticism of former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Over the last few years, Pippen has spewed vitriol in copious doses following Jordan's approach to "The Last Dance" as it highlighted the six-time NBA champion more and downplayed the efforts of his teammates over the course of their double three-peats.

Responding to one of the reels that captured good times from his trip down under, a fan asked him about his hate for Jordan:

"Scottie like why do you talk so bad about MJ? When all he does is give praise when he talks about you?"

One Scottie Pippen fan had a question about his beef with Michael Jordan, while some were just happy to have the legend (@scottiepippen/Instagram)

Meanwhile, other fans were happy to see their favorite player in attendance. You can watch the reel below:

Scottie Pippen was the perfect partner for Jordan as the two played a vital role in the Chicago Bulls' dominance in the '90s. In his 12 seasons with Chicago, the forward averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks from 856 games. His immense efforts resulted in six championships for the side. While he did have stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets after this time in the Windy City, it just wasn't the same.

Scottie Pippen once called Michael Jordan a "horrible player"

The former Bulls forward rarely minces his words when it comes to his continued tirade about Michael Jordan.

Earlier this year, Pippen spoke to Stacey King on his "Gimme the hot sauce!" podcast, and when the focus shifted to Jordan, the former called MJ a "horrible player":

"I've seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all 1-on-1. He was shooting bad shots. And all of the sudden we become a team and we start winning."

The comments show that Pippen seems far from done taking shots at Jordan. It's unfortunate for some fans to see how the relationship between two of the greatest NBA players has soured over the years.