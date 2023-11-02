Why is Taurean Prince not playing tonight? Details about Lakers starter's surprise absence revealed

As the battle of Los Angeles commenced between the LA Lakers and LA Clippers, Taurean Prince was notably off the starting lineup. Replacing him in the first five is Duke Blue Devils' Cam Reddish, who joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.

In a recent update by Mike Trudell, Lakers beat writer for Spectrum SportsNet, Prince was a last-minute scratch as he experienced soreness in his knee while preparing for the game against the Clippers.

"Taurean Prince felt soreness in his knee in warm ups and will not start tonight. He’s in the back getting worked on, but hasn’t been ruled out yet," Trudell reported on X. "Cam Reddish will start in his place."

Entering the season, Jarred Vanderbilt was projected to be the starting forward. Since he was out due to an injury, Prince had to take his place.

The former Baylor Bear signed with the Lakers during the off-season for just one year worth $4.5 million. Taurean Prince has been more known for his early years with the Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged a career-high 14.1 points in the 2017-18 season.

Taurean Prince's effect in the first four games of the LA Lakers 2023-24 season

It has been an up-and-down situation for Taurean Prince in the first four games with the LA Lakers. In his two best games, he averaged 19 points and shot 4.5 threes per game. But on the other two, he only provided 2 points per game.

It has been a contrast of games for Prince, as in the two bad games he had, the Lakers both won. On the flip side, when the 2016 12th overall pick had a high-scoring game, his team lost.

Entering his eighth season in the NBA, Prince's career averages are at 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also shot 42.1 % from the field and 37.2 beyond the arc. Last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the swingman provided them with 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 54 games, four of which he started.

After their game with the LA Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers will be going on a four-game road trip to battle the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.