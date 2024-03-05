Why is Tyrese Maxey not playing tonight vs Nets? Reason behind 76ers star guard's unexpected scratch explored

Tyrese Maxey has reportedly been ruled out of Tuesday's clash with the Brooklyn Nets following a scary incident during the 76ers recent game. In the third quarter of Sunday's clash between the 76ers and Dallas Mavericks, Tyrese Maxey took an errant knee to the head. The injury left Maxey shaken up, with fans left concerned about the young standout's health.

The knee, which landed to the back of Maxey's head, considered traditionally to be one of the most vulnerable areas of the skull, resulted in Maxey being checked out. After courtside doctors cleared him to return to the game, he seemed to be in the clear.

While the expectation was that Tyrese Maxey would play against the Nets tonight, he has reportedly begun to experience concussion-like symptoms over the past day. A report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer shed light on the situation.

As he indicated, despite a mid-game and a post-game evaluation for a concussion following the incident, Maxey has now begun experiencing concussion symptoms. As a result, he has traveled back to Philadelphia from Brooklyn where he will continue to be monitored by doctors.

Given that, he has been ruled out for the 76ers upcoming clash with the Brooklyn Nets tonight. You can see Pompey's full report below.

Looking at the upcoming 76ers vs Nets game, and how Tyrese Maxey's absence will impact Philly

Tonight's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will see the two Eastern Conference teams battle it out. For the 76ers, the game will see them look to build on a two-game win streak that's seen them go 5-5 in their last ten.

At the same time, the Brooklyn Nets will be looking to return to the win column after a loss in their most recent game, which dropped them to 4-6 in their last ten. With the NBA season back in full swing after the All-Star break, the 76ers are eager to improve their placement in the standings.

Currently, the team sits in fifth place, just half a game behind the fourth-place Knicks, and half a game ahead of the sixth-place Miami Heat. On the flip side, the Brooklyn Nets will be looking to close the gap on the tenth-place Atlanta Hawks and pull themselves into play-in contention.

Of course, with the 76ers also notably without Joel Embiid, the team will be hard-pressed to replace Tyrese Maxey's contributions against Brooklyn. This season, Maxey ahs managed to take his game to new heights, averaging a career-high 26.0 points per game.

In addition, he has also averaged a career-high 6.3 assists per game, marking a notable increase from his 3.5 apg average last season. With Maxey emerging as one of the best young two-way players in the league, his absence in tonight's game could swing things in Brooklyn's favor.