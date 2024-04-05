"Why did he wait 5 weeks": Knicks fans puzzled as insider reports Julius Randle re-injured shoulder in contact practice 

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks suffered a heartbreak after the All-Star forward decided to undergo season-ending surgery for a dislocated shoulder. The Knicks were among the top teams in the Eastern Conference with Randle, but his absence limits their ceiling in the playoffs.

Randle had no return timetable available for several weeks. However, he could have been back a few weeks ago. Randle reportedly progressed to full contact training, too. However, he suffered another setback during his reconditioning that led to him considering surgery over forcing his way back on the court.

According to TNT's Chris Haynes, Randle texted him that he re-injured his shoulder after a full-contact practice five weeks ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I want everyone to know I did everything in my power to get back…That's why I didn't opt for surgery when it happened…What caused me to finally go thru w/ surgery was ~5 weeks ago, I went thru a full-contact session & re-injured my shoulder…"

Expand Tweet

Knicks fans were distraught with the latest report on Julius Randle's decision to undergo season-ending surgery. Some even questioned why it took him so long to decide as he re-injured himself five weeks ago. Here's what X user @mikedorb1 said:

"Why did he wait 5 weeks to make the decision?"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another user @Paradox_EP was left unimpressed with the late call, citing his fantasy team prospects:

"Yeah my fantasy team would've liked to have known this five weeks ago."

Expand Tweet

@vintagelarrywu expressed the common sentiment, but the X user made it a point to laud Randle's efforts, saying:

"I love him for trying but why not shut it down after the contact didn’t go well?"

@vintagelarrywu's reaction to Randle's injury

@Juandabocker called out the Knicks' medical staff after misleading perceptions around the injury reports of several players, including Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart.

"So let me get this right: Randle re-injured shoulder in practice, OG re-aggravates elbow 2nd game back, Mitchy re-aggravates able 2nd game back. Seems like this medical staff sucks. I seriously hope this is something that gets addressed. I want answers."

@Juandabocker's reaction to Randle's injury

Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle had no setbacks, Knicks refuse to comment on latest report

About 10 days ago, Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Julius Randle had suffered no setbacks on his road to recovery as questions were raised about the NBA All-Star's return with his evaluation date fast approaching. Thibodeau also repeatedly said that Randle hadn't been cleared for contact at any point, contradicting the player's reported message to Chris Haynes.

"No set-back. Just has to keep working at it and you never know when it turns," Thibodeau said.

The Knicks have also refused to comment on Randle's reported revelation to Chris Haynes about his shoulder injury setback five weeks ago.