Why are the Warriors called the Dubs?

The Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty over the past decade with four championships and six NBA Finals appearances since 2014. The franchise wants to maintain its winning status as they seek another title run before its current core (Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson) retires.

The Warriors hve won seven NBA championships since it was founded in 1946. Their initial name was Philadelphia Warriors before becoming the San Francisco Warriors when they moved to the city in 1962. They then became the Golden State Warriors in 1971.

The franchise's nickname is "Dubs", and fans started using it in the 1990s. According to the Spanish newspaper AS, "the ‘W’ for Warriors was just diluted to the sound of the first syllable, ‘dub’ and it caught on."

In the social media era, the team's hashtag is #DubNation, which has become quite popular since 2014, when Golden State became a powerhouse in the Western Conference.

Warriors seek consistency amid injury woes and rough start

Golden State got back on track on Thursday when it beat the LA Clippers at home (114-120). It was their ninth win in 19 games this season but just their third in 10 games.

Golden State was short-handed vs the Clippers at Chase Center, as they played without Chris Paul (left leg), Gary Payton II (right calf) and Andrew Wiggins (finger).

All three of them were injured, with Paul and Payton II set to miss a few games. Wiggins' status remains up in the air for Saturday's rematch with the Clippers, this time in Los Angeles.

Golden State overcame its struggles, thanks to its bench, as the four players that came off the bench combined for 44 points, with Jonathan Kuminga scoring 17, on 6/8 from the field and 3/5 from beyond the arc.

"The story of the game was really the bench. Brandin (Podziemski), Dario (Saric), Cory (Joseph), Jonathan (Kuminga), they were fantastic, and really controlled all their minutes while they were out there. It was fun to watch," coach Steve Kerr told media afterwards, via Clutchpoints.

Despite the early struggles, Golden State remains optimistic about its chances to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

Before the start of preseason, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shared their belief that Golden State can have another title run this year.