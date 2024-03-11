Why is "We done with the 90s?" trending? NBA fans claiming deception about Michael Jordan's era explored

Over the past few days, NBA fans have broken out into a massive discourse regarding history. This had led to "we done with the 90s" trending across multiple social media platforms.

In most debates, it is often brought up how different and physical the game was in previous decades compared to today. However, footage has come about that has fans ready to discard the 1990s for the modern era.

It all began when a fan posted a clip on TikTok of footage between Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson battling it out in the NBA Finals. The video picks apart some foolish plays and shot choices, saying it doesn't live up to the hype older fans speak about.

As this video went viral, it let to countless debates and fans firing off absurd takes. It also resulted in "we done with the 90s" being a trending topic for days.

NBA fans accuse Michael Jordan of having no left hand

One of the other discourses that has come about of this "we done with the 90s" trend is Michael Jordan's skill set. Some have put together compilation videos with the idea of him not being able to use his left hand.

These clips have led to him being compared to an All-Star in today's generation. Fans have draw connections to Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who has constantly been put on blast for his lack of left hand.

Fans have also created Jordan comparisons for another current player. That being Ben Simmons. Footage has surfaced of defenses backing way off him at the three-point line, daring him to shoot. This is a tactic opponents pulled out a lot on Simmons during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Defenses did this so that Jordan couldn't blow by them and get to the rim. However, the Chicago Bulls legend was not the strongest of outside shooters. During his career, Jordan shot 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Current NBA player weighs in on "we done with the 90s" trend

While fans were posting their crazy takes and discourses on Twitter and TikTok, one NBA player decided to get in the mix. Jamal Murray simply posted a gif to his Twitter, but it's clear what side of the fence he is on.

The gif is of Michael Jordan, but he has a confused look on his face. Indicating that the Denver Nuggets star is baffled by the discourse that has gone on in recent days.

Murray, 27, was born at the end of the 1990s. Even though Jordan's reign had come and gone by the time he was a youth, it's clear he has no plans of discrediting one of the greatest ever.