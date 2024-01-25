Why was Wes Unseld Jr. removed by Washington Wizards as head coach?

The Washington Wizards are in search of a new head coach after moving Wes Unseld Jr. to a front office advisory role. It is unclear who will take over as head coach, but the team announced that it will name an interim head coach later Thursday. A comprehensive coaching search will take place in the upcoming offseason.

Wes Unseld Jr. became the Wizards coach in July 2021. He couldn't make the franchise a playoff contender in the East. This season, Washington has won only seven of its first 43 games and is almost guaranteed to have another losing season.

Currently 14th in the standings, the Wizards have lost five in a row and nine of their past 10 games. While Washington has struggled, their poor record means they will have a good chance of landing one of top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Washington Wizards' reasoning was made clear in the press release. It said:

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team."

The release shared Wes Unseld Jr.'s viewpoint as well:

"I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards. I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization's continued progress."

Wizards president speaks about Wes Unseld Jr.'s importance to front office

Wes Unseld Jr. spent two and a half years with the franchise, but couldn't lead the team to success. Under the 48-year-old coach, the Washington Wizards won only 77 of their 207 games, thus a coaching change to shake things up appeared to be inevitable.

Team president Michael Winger, however, spoke highly of Unseld:

"Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community."

It is still unclear who will replace the 48-year-old coach, but the franchise will appoint an interim coach as early as Thursday.

With the recent development, the Wizards could shake the roster up with the NBA Trade Deadline just two weeks away (Feb. 8). It wouldn't come as a surprise if players such as Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma leave the squad in early February in exchange for draft picks and young talent.

