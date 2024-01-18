Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18, 2024

The Washington Wizards will face the New York Knicks for the third and last time this season on Thursday. Washington, which badly lost in the previous two encounters, will be hoping to be at least more competitive in this matchup. Kyle Kuzma, who played well in the losses, is expected to lead Washington again.

The Knicks have had the Wizards' number this season. Although they will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, they have more than enough to sweep their opponents. With or without Jalen Brunson, New York will remain a heavy favorite on its home court.

Jordan Poole has to show more competitiveness against the New York Knicks. This season, he has scored a total of 18 points on 6-for-21 shooting, including 1-for-11 from behind the arc against them. The highly-touted former Golden State Warriors guard has to give Kuzma much better support to avoid another blowout loss.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Knicks will host the Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:30 pm ET. Basketball fans can catch the streaming of the action via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as MSG and MNMT2 will cover the same as well.

Moneyline: Wizards (+400) vs. Knicks (-550)

Spread: Wizards (+11.0) vs. Knicks (-11.0)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o237.0 -110) vs. Knicks (u237.0 -110)

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Game preview

When the Detroit Pistons lost their NBA-record 28th straight game, Kyle Kuzma tweeted that Washington doesn't want to be that team. On Monday, the Pistons beat them 129-117. Kuzma, Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole played well and they still lost.

Heading into the game against the Knicks, the Wizards have the second-worst defensive efficiency in the NBA. If they can’t improve on that end on Thursday, New York will likely run roughshod over them again.

Jalen Brunson returned from a two-game absence to lead the Knicks to a 109-94 battering of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. New York will be playing the second night of a back-to-back and may hold out the shifty guard due to a left calf contusion. With Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo and others around, they may not need Brunson against Washington’s inept defense.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups

The Washington Wizards have largely relied on the same starting unit throughout the season when healthy. Unless coach Wes Unseld Jr. suddenly shakes up the rotation, he will likely go with the same players. Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole are expected to start the game.

Daniel Gafford has been ruled out due to a concussion so the newly-acquired Marvin Bagley III could make his starting debut.

If Jalen Brunson is available, he is cleared to play. Otherwise, Miles McBride could take his spot. Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, OG Anunoby and Julius Randle are expected to open the game for coach Tom Thibodeau.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Jalen Brunson is 28.5 which is higher than his season average of 25.8 PPG. He had back-to-back 30-point outputs and has reached that figure in four out of his last six games. If he plays, he could feast on Washington’s porous defense.

The over/under points prop for Kyle Kuzma is 21.5, which is lower than his season average of 22.4 PPG. “Kuz” is averaging just 19.3 PPG, though, this month and hitting only 40.9% of his shots, including 30.2 from deep.

Kuzma, however, played quite well in the head-to-head battles against the Knicks. Still, getting over the points prop will be difficult as he has struggled lately and New York’s defense is solid.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The New York Knicks have handily beaten the Washington Wizards twice this season. That trend is not likely to change, particularly with Washington’s slump. If Jalen Brunson plays, the Knicks are likely winning against the spread. If he sits out, Washington might lose by no more than 11 points.

Most oddsmakers predict the total to go under the 237.0 line.

