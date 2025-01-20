Why is Zach Edey wearing a mask during Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game? Looking at rookie center playing with major injury

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey was spotted wearing a mask in the team's warmups ahead of Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A clip of the rookie big man in his shootaround was captured and shared on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The reason for Edey's mask is not simply a fashion choice. The Purdue product got hurt against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday while attempting to defend the basket.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Spurs forward Julian Champagnie drove to the basket for a lay-up while Edey attempted to contest him. However, Champagnie's elbow inadvertently made contact with Edey's face, causing a nose injury. Following the play, the Grizzlies center was visibly bleeding.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

He exited the game having only played seven minutes. He scored four points on 2-for-2 shooting and he grabbed four boards. The Grizzlies were able to overcome his absence for the remainder of the game and beat the San Antonio Spurs 140-112.

Zach Edey makes a quick return

Despite missing the rest of the game against the Spurs, Edey was ready to go against the Timberwolves. He took his usual spot on the team's starting lineup just two days after the incident.

Edey has been averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with 1.0 blocks per game and has already dropped a double-double four times in his rookie season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.