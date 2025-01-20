  • home icon
  • Why is Zach Edey wearing a mask during Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game? Looking at rookie center playing with major injury

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Jan 20, 2025 20:09 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
Why is Zach Edey wearing a mask? (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey was spotted wearing a mask in the team's warmups ahead of Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A clip of the rookie big man in his shootaround was captured and shared on X.

The reason for Edey's mask is not simply a fashion choice. The Purdue product got hurt against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday while attempting to defend the basket.

Spurs forward Julian Champagnie drove to the basket for a lay-up while Edey attempted to contest him. However, Champagnie's elbow inadvertently made contact with Edey's face, causing a nose injury. Following the play, the Grizzlies center was visibly bleeding.

He exited the game having only played seven minutes. He scored four points on 2-for-2 shooting and he grabbed four boards. The Grizzlies were able to overcome his absence for the remainder of the game and beat the San Antonio Spurs 140-112.

Zach Edey makes a quick return

Despite missing the rest of the game against the Spurs, Edey was ready to go against the Timberwolves. He took his usual spot on the team's starting lineup just two days after the incident.

Edey has been averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with 1.0 blocks per game and has already dropped a double-double four times in his rookie season.

Edited by Gio Vergara
