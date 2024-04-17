Why did Zion Williamson leave Lakers-Pelicans Play-In game mid-way? Latest injury update on 2x All-Star (April 16)

New Orleans Pelicans standout power forward Zion Williamson exited toward the locker room during the Pelicans' 110-106 defeat to the LA Lakers in their Western Conference Play-In Tournament showdown with just 3:13 left in regulation. Williamson was seen nursing an injury as he left the court.

He winced noticeably after completing a layup over Lakers' center Anthony Davis, prompting him to make his way to the locker room for further evaluation and treatment.

Williamson had been instrumental in propelling the New Orleans Pelicans into playoff contention, orchestrating a remarkable comeback in the second half of the game against the LA Lakers. The Pelicans had initially found themselves trailing by a considerable margin of 10 points.

Williamson remained sidelined for the rest of the game, refraining from re-entering play. Despite his absence, his impact on the court was undeniable, amassing an impressive 40 points on 17-of-27 shooting.

Notably, no other player on the Pelicans managed to surpass 12 points. Williamson also contributed significantly with 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block, showcasing his versatile skill set.

New Orleans Pelicans couldn't complete comeback without Zion Williamson

The Pelicans faced significant pressure as they squared off against a formidable opponent boasting the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James and their own 2012 No. 1 draft pick, Anthony Davis.

James came tantalizingly close to achieving a triple-double, finishing the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis showcased his prowess with 20 points and an impressive 15 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell emerged as a crucial contributor, adding 21 points to the scoreboard while distributing six assists.

The New Orleans Pelicans are poised for a high-stakes showdown as they await the outcome of the clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

The victor of this winner-takes-all game will advance to face the Pelicans on Friday at the Smoothie King Center. Should the Pelicans emerge triumphant, they will secure a spot in the playoffs and set their sights on a first-round matchup against the No. 1 seed OKC Thunder.

