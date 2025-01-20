Why is Zion Williamson not playing against Utah Jazz? Pelicans star's absence from game explored (Jan. 20)

The New Orleans Pelicans will be shorthanded as Zion Williamson joins the injury list for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. According to Pelicans beat writer Jim Eichenhofer, Williamson is listed as out due to an illness. However, that illness has not been specified.

The report clarified that Williamson's illness is not COVID-related.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aside from Williamson, Cameroonian rookie Yves Missi is also out. Similar to Williamson, Missi is also out due to an illness that is not specified.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brandon Ingram, who is nursing an ankle injury, and Herb Jones, who has a right shoulder strain, join the list of Pelicans players who are out.

Meanwhile, All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray, who is dealing with an elbow injury, is listed as probable but is expected to play.

Zion Williamson was critical in helping the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz last time they played

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz battled each other last Thursday. That game served as a return to action for Zion Williamson, who missed three games due to a hamstring injury.

The Pelicans star helped his team take advantage of the shorthanded Jazz team, who did not have Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins on the lineup.

Williamson scored 24 points on an 11-for-21 shooting clip. He also secured a double-double with 14 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end. Additionally, he contributed six assists and three blocks.

He was one of six Pelicans players to score in double figures. CJ McCollum recorded a team-high 26 points, Trey Murphy had 19 and Daniel Theis scored 18. The other two players on this list are Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins, who came off the bench to add 19 and 11 points, respectively.

The Pelicans won 136-123.

Zion Williamson's list of absences continues to grow this season

Zion Williamson has already missed 33 games this season. The number of games that the Pelicans have played already? 43.

As the NBA approaches its halfway point, Williamson has only played 10 games, a trend that has plagued him since he came into the NBA.

This season alone, hamstring injuries seem to be the growing trend for him. In the past, he has dealt with numerous lower limb issues, including injuries to his foot, quad, knees and ankles. He missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign from a foot injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback