Why is Zion Williamson's $197 million contract no longer fully guaranteed? Exploring Pelicans star's peculiar deal

According to Mike Vorkunov of the Athletic, the final three years of Zion Williamson's contract are no longer fully guaranteed. This is after the New Orleans star only played 29 games last season. Williamson triggered a clause that dictates the salary he is owed for the 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons turns from guaranteed to non-guaranteed if he misses more than 22 games.

In theory, New Orleans has the contractual freedom to let go of Williamson after the 2024-25 season with no financial consequences. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to an injury in his right foot.

The Pelicans selected Williamson first overall in the 2019 draft. He had a stellar start to his NBA career, garnering NBA Rookie of the Year honors for the 2019–20 season.

After the 2021-22 NBA season, the two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $197.2 million extension with the Pelicans, although he had only played 85 games till that point in his career. Now, the Pelicans instituted clauses to protect themselves when they offered him the contract.

Diving deeper into Zion Williamson's contract and the inherent clauses

According to a NOLA.com report, Zion Williamson’s contract features a clause that obligates the 23-year-old to have weigh-ins throughout his deal to assess his combined weight and body fat percentage. This is to ensure the percentage does not exceed a total of 295.

If the set limit is exceeded, guaranteed money in the contract, which starts at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, can be reduced.

Williamson's weight has been a concern since he came into the NBA. He is listed at 6-foot-6 with a weight of 284 pounds on NBA.com. However, according to the Athletic, his weight fluctuates, exceeding 300 pounds multiple times.

New Orleans was concerned with Williamson’s athletic and explosive style of basketball. The Pelican's medical staff would be uncomfortable with their franchise player carrying that much excess weight. He has already been sidelined with right knee and right foot injuries.

He has stayed on the court this season, playing in 23 of 28 games while averaging an efficient 22 points in 30.5 minutes per contest. But, his conditioning has sometimes seemed shaky. He looked out of shape in the embarrassing In-Season Tournament loss to the Lakers.

Zion Williamson's $197.2 million extension begins in the 2023-24 season. His salary will rise each season, from $34.0 million in 2023-24 to $44.9 million in 2027-28. He will have to work hard to pass the weigh-ins and be available on the court to earn his paycheck.