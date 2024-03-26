Wild PJ Tucker stat shows Clippers' struggles have ensued in veteran's presence on court 

The record when PJ Tucker is not on the floor for the LA Clippers is 37-13. When he does suit up, the record is a paltry, and perhaps shocking, 7-13. The defensive presence has had a forgettable season and he was one of the package deals that came with the James Harden trade.

While he has been healthy, Tucker has not played a lot of minutes for the Clippers, but when has, the results are well against him. This is the second season in his career where he has played fewer than 50 games in a regular season.

One fan outlined the jaw-dropping stat on social media:

The forward has shot 37.0% from downtown this season and continues to be a defense-first player. Earlier, he had complained about his role with the Clippers and was slapped with $75,000 for publicly expressing his wish to be traded. Ahead of the February deadline, Tucker said he wanted to be moved but found no takers.

This summer will likely see him find a new home where he will hope to get more minutes. Tucker has averaged a paltry 1.7 points and 3.0 rebounds this season.

"It's not there": PJ Tucker was vocal about his lack of playing time with LA Clippers

Tucker did not mince words when speaking to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly in December 2023. He confirmed a previous report that he wanted to do more, saying "it's not there" after being shipped to the LA Clippers:

"I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else. I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that."

Tucker started the season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was in the starting lineup each of their first three games, averaging 22 minutes per game. On the salary front, he is making $11 million this season and has an $11.5 million player option for 2024-25.

It's unlikely that Tyronn Lue will use more of PJ Tucker in future games. His lack of production on the offensive front is a major factor. Chances are that he will find a new franchise that could use his experience next season.

The former NBA champion has played 13 seasons in the league and has averaged 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 875 regular-season games.