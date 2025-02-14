"Will actually make the players play defense": NBA fans react to 2025 All-Star Game rule changes

The NBA has made changes to the format for this year's edition of the All-Star Game in San Francisco. The move garnered varying takes from fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

Set for Sunday, Feb. 16, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will deviate from the straight up two teams competing. Instead, it will feature four teams playing in a tournament-style setting with the best team left standing crowned champion. The league said it is designed to provide a reinvigorated approach to how the Midseason Classic is presented.

Fans picked up the development and shared their two cents on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yea this will actually make the players play defense," one fan laid down.

"I actually love this idea. I think they gonna care more," a user moved to highlight.

"ppl hate changes but this should be entertaining, it was just a layup line before this," another fan pointed out.

"It'll be interesting to see how it turns out, but I don't think it'll permanently fix the problem," a comment said.

"I miss the old east vs west but honestly this should be entertaining. nobody wanna lose to the rising stars," a fan chimed in.

"Extra changes for no reason," a not-so-convinced fan, meanwhile, wrote.

"This is going to suck suck," another commented.

Under the new format for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, the 24 players chosen to participate were divided into three teams of eight players each through a draft conducted by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. The fourth team, to be overseen by WNBA legend and TNT talent Candace Parker, will be the team which tops the Rising Stars competition.

The four teams will play in two semifinal matches, with the first team to reach or surpass 40 points advancing to the championship game. The championship match will also be a race to 40 points.

Corresponding cash money awaits those participating in the All-Star Game, with the members of the winning team receiving $125,000; $50,000 for the second-place squad; and $25,000 for the third and fourth-place teams.

Steph Curry hopeful NBA All-Star Game changes work

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry agrees that the NBA All-Star Game format had to be tweaked and is hopeful that the changes to be employed in this year's edition of the Midseason Classic in San Francisco work.

He shared in an interview with The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami, highlighting that the league consulted him about possible changes in the All-Star Game and that he was satisfied with what the NBA has come up with.

Curry said:

"He (NBA Commissioner Adam Silver) didn't have any ideas at that time, and my advice was it's not a bad thing to change it up entirely and try something new, knowing you can always come back to the traditional format if whatever you decide doesn't work."

He added:

"It comes down to the players, whether you play or not, but I like where it's at. It's going to be different, it's going to be critiqued, and that's kind of what you want."

In this year's NBA All-Star Game, Curry is making his 11th straight appearance.

