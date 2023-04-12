Will Andrew Wiggins be back for the playoffs? Bob Myers, general manager of the Golden State Warriors, said there's a very good chance that Wiggins will be good to go on Saturday.

Andrew Wiggins has been sidelined since Feb. 13, when he scored 29 points against the Washington Wizards. Due to a family health issue, Wiggins stepped away from the team.

Golden State will take on the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. And while Sacramento has played better this season, the Warriors are an overwhelming favorite according to most. With the news that Wiggins is returning, this seems to be the Warriors' series to win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked if Wiggins would be back for the playoffs, Bob Myers said:

"We're going to find out. The good news is, coming back from an injury is a different thing. He's not injured, which is good. He scerimmaged the other day. He looked good. They're going to scrimmage today. All indications are he'll be ready to go. But how many minutes? I don't know."

This is huge news for Golden State as Wiggins is arguably the team's best defender. While Draymond Green has been known to play elite defense throughout his long NBA career, Wiggins put the world on notice a season ago during the NBA Finals for his tough defense on Jayson Tatum.

Wiggins will likely get the honor of guarding De'Aaron Fox or one of the other tough Sacramento scorers. If he plays to the same type of level as he did against Boston, Sacramento will have a tough task at hand.

So, will Andrew Wiggins be back for the playoffs? It looks like it's a great opportunity to happen. Things can change leading up to the game, but as of now, Bob Myers fully expects him to play.

Poll : 0 votes