Will Draymond Green be suspended for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head?

Draymond Green has been ejected for the third time this season, and his most recent ejection came during the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns after hitting center Jusuf Niurkic with a wild right-hand swing. Referees called it a flagrant two after the review, and he was subsequently thrown out of the game.

As his third ejection for the season, Green could be facing another suspension after choking Rudy Gobert back on November 25. This is going to be hard for the Warriors, who are trying to stay afloat and attain a winning record in the Western Conference.

The incident happened at the 8:23 mark of the third quarter after Green was battling for post-position with Nurkic while the Golden State Warriors were leading by five points over the Phoenix Suns.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Draymond Green will surely be suspended, as the NBA has already warned him that his on-court mishaps have become chronic.

"Green ejected. He will be suspended, too. The NBA has made it clear -- repeatedly -- that Draymond's history factors into any punishment. Unreal," posted Mannix on the social media platform X.

The four-time NBA All-Star left the game after playing 17 minutes against the Suns. He was able to tally two points, two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers before getting ejected.

WATCH: Draymond Green hits Jusuf Nurkic with a wild right-hand swing

Golden State Warriors without Draymond Green so far in eight games

For the 2023–24 NBA season, Draymond Green has been averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in 14 games. He has missed a total of eight games this season for the Golden State Warriors.

The first two games he missed were at the start of the season, as he was still nursing an injury, and he was inactive against the Denver Nuggets on November 8. The other five were due to the suspension after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

The Warriors have lost five of the eight games that Draymond Green missed. The Warriors succumbed to the Phoenix Suns again, this time without Kevin Durant, and their record slipped to 10-13.

The Golden State Warriors will be playing the LA Clippers next at the Crypto.com Arena on December 14 before they return to the Chase Center on December 16 to play against the Brooklyn Nets. The next three opponents of the Warriors after the Nets are the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.