Will Jalen Brunson miss the NBA All-Star game? Teammates share positive news on Knicks guard’s apparent ankle injury

Last week, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was named to the All-Star team. However, his status could be up in the air after recent developments.

On Tuesday night, the Knicks were in action against the depleted Memphis Grizzlies. Things took a turn for the worst in the fourt quarter, as Brunson suffered an ankle injury. He appears to have twisted it while driving to the basket.

Before getting injured, Jalen Brunson turned in another dominant outing. He finished the game with 27 points, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

With the All-Star game less than two weeks away, this is terrible timing for Brunson and the Knicks. That said, one of his teammates believes this incident won't keep him on the sidelines. When asked about Brunson after the win over the Grizzlies, Donte DiVincenzo praised his resilience and toughness.

"I don't worry about Jalen at all. He's one of the toughest guys in the league so I'm not worried," DiVincenzo said.

Along with being named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, Brunson is also slated to compete in the three-point contest. Since the Knicks are off on Wednesday, updates regarding his status won't surface until Thursday. Next up on the schedule for New York is a meeting with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Jalen Brunson reportedly avoided a serious ankle injury

While he did exit the game following the play, Jalen Brunson did walk off on his own power. Not long after the final buzzer, some positive updates started to emerge regarding his ankle. Insider Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks star avoided a serious injury.

"I'm hearing so far that the belief is Jalen Brunson has avoided a severe ankle injury. That's the initial read on it," Begley said postgame.

This reporting is good news for the Knicks, and leaves the door open for him to partake in All-Star weekend. If he sustained a Grade 1 ankle sprain, the recovery time is typically one to two weeks. This would have him brushing right up against the All-Star game.

Seeing that this is the first nomination in his career, Brunson will likely do everything in his power to be in the All-Star game. Even if it means playing minimal minutes compared to the other stars.

Since departing from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, Brunson has thrived as "the guy" in New York. This season, he is averaging 27.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Brunson's spectacular play is a big reason why the Knicks find themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

