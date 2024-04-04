Will Julius Randle play in 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Julius Randle will not play in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Randle will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Randle has been out for two months rehabbing the injury, attempting a comeback. The Knicks will be without the All-NBA player for the rest of the season and their playoff run.

Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27. He was aiming to return for the playoffs but his rehab was not successful enough to avoid surgery. According to reports, doctors said playing through the injury was unsafe and unstable.

Randle was doing everything he could to avoid surgery. However, according to Wojnarowski’s reporting, specialists said it was inevitable to avoid further damage. Randle should make a full recovery before the start of next season.

Randle was named to his third All-Star team this season. He missed the game due to injury. He was shooting 47.2% this season and averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He was a consistent scorer for the Knicks, at one point scoring 20 points or more in 19 straight games.

What Julius Randle’s absence means for the Knicks?

The Knicks have been without three starters for an extended time, including Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby. Now, they will for sure be missing Randle for their playoff run.

It is a significant absence for the Knicks and their depth. New York is currently fifth in the East and showed promise as one of the best teams in the East this season when healthy. New York was 12-2 when both Randle and Anunoby played. It was also the No. 1 rated defense during that span.

Randle had played in all 46 games before getting injured. The Knicks are 15-14 since Randle’s injury.

The Knicks have lost three in a row and are only two games ahead of the Miami Heat in sixth and the Indiana Pacers in seventh. They can still turn things around to move up the standings. They are two games back of the Milwaukee Bucks in third, one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers in fourth and 0.5 games back of the Orlando Magic in fourth.

Julius Randle’s absence will mean more playing time for Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa. It will also put more pressure on Mitchell Robinson to play more as he eases his way back from injury.

The Knicks will have to keep using their smaller, four-guard lineups that they have been using recently. This could be an issue if they end up matched up against a team with a lot of size like the Orlando Magic.

Julius Randle’s absence may hurt their rebounding. However New York has still cleaned the glass well as it is fourth in the league in rebounding rate over the last 10 games.