Will Kevin Porter Jr. not play in NBA 2023-24 season? Looking at Rockets' shocking trade deal with Thunder

The Houston Rockets dropped a trade bomb on Tuesday when they let go of Kevin Porter Jr. First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets sent Kevin to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

The Thunder also got two future second-round picks from the Rockets, a 2027 pick originally owned by the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2028 pick originally owned by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Aware of Porter's current lawsuit, Oklahoma City waived him following the trade. The move gave rise to speculations that he might not be able to play for at least a foreseeable future.

Porter's current domestic violence case could give other teams some reservations about whether they will take a risk and sign him or not.

What happened to Kevin Porter Jr.?

For a recall, Kevin Porter Jr. was charged with three counts of domestic violence by former girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick.

Gondrezick, the fourth overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft, featured in 19 games for the Indiana Fever that season. She accused Porter of assaulting her during a confrontation at the Millennium Hilton Hotel in New York City.

Porter was facing assaults in the second and third degrees and strangulation in the second-degree charges.

However, the New York court acquitted Porter of the second-degree assault charge. This came on the heels of point guard's camp showing evidence that the neck fracture Gondrezick suffered was not because of a domestic assault but of a congenital defect.

Still, Porter is not yet out of the woods as he still needs to face the other two charges slapped on him by his former partner.

If found guilty, Porter might be facing up to seven years in prison, which could rule him out for this season and probably until the 2030-2031 season.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said during their media day interview:

"The allegations against him are deeply troubling. Going back a few weeks, as soon as I heard the allegations, I informed his representatives that he could not be part of the Houston Rockets."

Oklahoma City Thunder still stacking for future

Meanwhile, it is interesting to note that the Oklahoma City Thunder once again acquired future picks.

Although they have to pay Kevin Porter Jr. $16.9 million worth of guaranteed money just to let him go, the Thunder basically "bought" two second-rounders.

Oklahoma City now has 15 future first-round and 22 future second-round picks for the next seven NBA Drafts.