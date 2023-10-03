Will Kevin Porter Jr. play for Rockets in 2023-24 NBA season? What we know so far about Houston's guard

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for felony assault and strangulation of his girlfriend last month.

According to a story published on the NBA's website on Monday, Porter, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, "cannot be with the team in any capacity." Rockets general manager Rafael Stone told Porter's representatives that "he could not be part of the team" although the collective bargaining agreement prevents Porter from being suspended.

Porter's situation is unlike that of Ja Morant, who was suspended for several games by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after Ja Morant flexed a gun on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Porter signed a four-year contract extension worth $63.44 million in October 2022.

The general manager acknowledged that the Rockets' decision on Porter's future will depend on what the NBA decides his repercussions should be.

"This is now a league matter," Stone said.

Kevin Porter Jr. is still on the Rockets' roster but his status remains in limbo.

Taking a closer look at the arrest of Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. arrested in September

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was charged with felony assault and strangulation related to his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, last month.

The alleged incident unfolded when Porter returned to their hotel room after a night out. Gondrezick had expressed her discontent at his late return by locking the door. Hotel security eventually intervened to assist Porter in gaining access to the room. Subsequently, it is alleged that the Rockets guard assaulted Gondrezick.

Since then, Porter "hasn't had any interaction" with the Rockets, Houston general manager Rafael Stone said on Monday. According to Stone, Porter's future in the league will now depend on the NBA's investigation as well as the legal proceedings.