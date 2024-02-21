Will LA Lakers make 2024 NBA playoffs? Odds, team record & more explored

Expectations for the LA Lakers have always been high. Given that they have LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leader in points, and Anthony Davis, one of the best two-way stars in the league, fans expect them to win. However, the team's recent trend has not been helpful and potenitally jeopardized their season.

The Lakers entered the All-Star break as the ninth-best team in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. They've slightly improved their record, but are still within the play-in spot. Being in that situation gives them another option on how to enter the playoffs, but it's not a guarantee.

The team will resume their regular season schedule Thursday, Feb. 22. The Lakers will go against one of their Pacific Division rivals, the Golden State Warriors, who are also fighting for a postseason spot.

Looking at the LA Lakers' playoff odds

The LA Lakers have a +102 odds of making the postseason. This means that they aren't completely written off, but some things could prevent the team from securing a playoff spot.

Their supporting cast has been plagued by the injury bug all season long. Gabe Vincent, the backup point guard they signed in free agency, has only played five games. Vincent underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee in December, but has not been given a certain return date.

Another player who was expected to make an impact this season but fell to injury was Jarred Vanderbilt. The two-way forward has only played 29 games this season. Vando injured his foot in their victory against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1 and was given a timetable of 3-4 weeks of absence.

Will LA Lakers make 2024 NBA playoffs?

At this point in the season, anything can happen. The Lakers aren't the only team trying to make a push to be part of the top eight teams in each conference to play in the postseason. Last year, they secured the eighth spot after winning in the Play-In Tournament.

Relying on being at the Play-In Tournament is a gamble for the team. However, fans have seen them do it last season, and it was successful. They even silenced the doubters by making it to the Western Conference Finals. But they were seventually swept by the would-be champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Relying on the Play-In Tournament could be a more difficult road to the postseason. But they've proven that they can take games more seriously during the second half of the season. Right now, a play-in spot could be their best bet in making it to the playoffs.

