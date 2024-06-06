Will Lakers have to pay $7.5 million to sign Dan Hurley? Understanding his buyout clause from UConn Huskies basketball

Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies has emerged as the latest frontrunner for the role of the LA Lakers head coach. The news comes after former NBA star, and LeBron James’ "Mind the Game" podcast co-host, JJ Redick was said to be leading the race for the job.

However, recent sources have stated that Redick has already been interviewed alongside a range of other candidates, which has led to Hurley being seen as the new favorite for the role. Of course, the move in itself would require a massive contract as Hurley signed a huge $32.1 million 6-year contract with the Huskies back in 2023.

It not only keeps him under contract until the end of the 2028-29 campaign, but also sees him ranked as one of the highest-paid coaches in the NCAA, with an estimated yearly salary of $5.3 million. However, the contract itself stipulates the conditions for such a move.

It states that if Hurley leaves for an NBA team during the period between 1st June 2024 and 31st March 2025, he will owe a payment of $1.875 million to the UConn Huskies. The update comes after rumors of the fact that Hurley would have actually owed $7.5 million for the same. However, as it turns out, that is the amount that the 51-year-old would have owed had he left for another NCAA team during the same period.

Hence, effectively a release clause, the LA Lakers will have to pay an amount of $1.875 million if they wish to see Dan Hurley succeed Darvin Ham as their head coach.

JJ Redick losing out to Dan Hurley in the race for the LA Lakers job?

Redick has been for the longest of time seen as the favorite for the role. However, that seems to no longer be true, even if the former Orlando Magic star was also interviewed. Recent reports state that Redick joins a lengthy list of coaches who have already been approached and have undergone the interview process.

This includes the likes of James Borrego, Sam Cassell and David Adelman, rounding off a 5-person list of finalists. As of now, discussions seem to be reaching the final stages, with Hurley being one of the most successful coaches in the NCAA in recent years.

He has an overall record of 293-163 in 14 seasons, and has helped his teams to six NCAA Tournament berths along with winning two championships.

Hurley also won the Naismith Coach of the year award for the 2023-24 season and was seen as one of the favorites right from the beginning. Regardless, while rumors have stated that the Lakers in themselves might have a huge fee to pay the UConn Huskies to get their man, that does not seem to be true.

As his current contract suggests, the Lakers will only have to come up with a $1.875 million payment for the Huskies. Although, as things stand, they are reportedly preparing a massive contract offer for him.