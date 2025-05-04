Will Steph Curry play tonight amid thumb injury issues? Warriors provide latest on superstar's Game 7 status (May 4)

The Golden State Warriors have provided an update on Steph Curry’s availability for Game 7. Curry has played through a thumb injury in the first six games of the series and will be doing so in Game 7 as well. The Warriors have listed Steph Curry as available as per their injury report for Sunday’s game.

Gary Payton II is also listed as available. While the Warriors will be at full strength, the Rockets need to adjust for the absences of Jock Landale (knee) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle).

Steph Curry hasn’t sat out due to his thumb yet, and it would make no sense for him to do so with Golden State’s season on the line. The Warriors had every chance to end the series this week and held a 3-1 lead after four games.

Unfortunately, a couple of tough nights from Curry and Jimmy Butler saw them drop Games 5 and 6.

Curry recorded 13 points and seven assists on 4-for-12 shooting in the Game 5 loss. He was better in Game 6, recording 29 points and seven rebounds, but still struggled to shoot, going 9-for-23. Meanwhile, Butler finished Game 5 with eight points and followed it up with 27 in Game 6.

Golden State will need more out of its star duo to take down the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Houston’s last two wins have been inspired by Fred VanVleet’s stellar performances. He recorded 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting to help Houston win Game 5. In Game 6, he recorded 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists while going 7-for-13 from the field.

The Warriors need to keep VanVleet in check if they wish to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Steph Curry gave an update on his right thumb

Ahead of Game 6 against the Rockets, photos of Steph Curry’s swollen right thumb began circulating online. Curry has had to ice his thumb after every game this series.

When asked about its state in the postgame presser, Curry gave a hilarious reply:

“Cold,” Steph said. “I don’t even know how to answer it. Something you are dealing with and keep it moving.”

When asked whether his injury his affecting his play, Curry immediately said no. From the looks of it, the 37-year-old is not looking to make any excuses should the Warriors fail to defeat Houston on Sunday.

