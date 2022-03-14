"Will you still play on the same team as your son" - NFL player takes to social media to pose an intriguing question for LeBron James

LeBron James has said he wants to play with his son, Bronny, before he retires from the NBA. He also said during the 2022 All-Star weekend that he would be open to joining any team that drafts his son. That had fans wondering if he would really join any of the league's 30 teams.

James will be making history yet again if his wish comes to fruition. He and Bronny would be the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time. And LeBron's longevity makes it a lot easier to visualize.

Per league rules, Bronny will not be eligible for the draft until at least 2024. That means James will likely opt for free agency after finishing his two-year contract with the LA Lakers in the summer of 2023.

NFL defensive tackle Byron Cowart of the New England Patriots directed an interesting question at James via Twitter. He made sure to tag the superstar and the franchise he wanted to know if LBJ would consider playing for:

"@KingJames will you still play on the same team as your son if the @hornets draft him?"

Iambyroncowart99 @ByronCowart1 @KingJames will you still play on the same team as your son if the @hornets draft him? @KingJames will you still play on the same team as your son if the @hornets draft him?

It should not be a question considering James just wants to play with Bronny. He has already said he would be willing to play anywhere with his son.

However, the fact that Michael Jordan owns the Charlotte Hornets makes the scenario a lot more interesting. If they draft Bronny and sign LeBron, that will mean the two players who have been heavily linked to the GOAT debate will be in one franchise. One as an executive, the other as a player.

Meanwhile, there is a good chance the OKC Thunder might make a push for LeBron and son. They currently have 34 draft picks over the next few years and could pick Bronny. Although they are in rebuilding mode at the moment, they could start looking to contend for a title soon.

LeBron James is focused on reaching the playoffs this season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers dunks during the first half against the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James has been accused of chasing points in an attempt to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scorer. However, the 18-time All-Star has shown that is the only way the LA Lakers have a chance to win.

Abdul-Jabbar retired with 38,387 points. James has 36,824 points, just 105 points from passing Karl Malone (36,928) and moving into second place. James, averaging 29.7 points per game, can surpass Malone within the next four games if he stays on his scoring pace.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

10,000 rebounds

10,000 assists



Congratulations to LeBron James on becoming the first ever in NBA history to reach this milestone 10,000 points10,000 rebounds10,000 assistsCongratulations to LeBron James on becoming the first ever in NBA history to reach this milestone 10,000 points10,000 rebounds10,000 assistsCongratulations to LeBron James on becoming the first ever in NBA history to reach this milestone 👑 https://t.co/OfINlSePP7

The Lakers (29-38), ninth in the West, have been grossly underwhelming this season, and are at risk of missing the playoffs entirely. They were eliminated in the first round last season, resulting in major changes during the offseason to ensure they can compete.

Unfortunately, their experiment has not worked out as the Lakers are having a horrid campaign. With Russell Westbrook not delivering the goods and Anthony Davis' failure to stay healthy, the onus to win games relies only on LBJ.

On Sunday night, the Lakers recorded another loss despite James' 31-point game. They were blown out by the Phoenix Suns. They are 8-19 since Jan. 9 and 2-7 since the All-Star break.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein