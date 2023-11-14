"Will you trample on Judah?" - NBA fans are nagging Jonathan Isaac for unveiling his 1st signature shoe with engraved Bible verses

Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac has caught the fans' attention once again by sharing his faith through his signature shoes. Isaac has been public with his Christianity and was a hot topic during the COVID-19 pandemic when he refused to kneel with the other NBA players.

Isaac is excited to share his new signature pair, which will come out very soon. The "Judah 1" represents his faith and isn't afraid for the whole world to share it with everyone. He posted a video of him and the pair on X, along with his thoughts on why he wanted to release it.

"Most people see the 'Judah 1' as an outlandish endeavor.. shoot, when we first started, so did I," Isaac posted. "I was afraid that delivering a sneaker that represented our values without compromising style or performance was too tall a task... But here we are!! The first basketball sneaker with visible Bible verses becomes available in Just 3 days!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, many fans weren't happy with him doing this and had negative comments about it. Here are some of the reactions that don't agree with Isaac's signature shoes that feature Bible verses.

"Will you trample on Judah?"

Expand Tweet

"Bruh really thinks he's doing something just shoes with bible verses could make them yourselves no hate just don't hype it up"

Expand Tweet

"Disrespectful to wear Bible verses on your shoe"

Expand Tweet

"Dumbest fckin thing ever"

Expand Tweet

"The Bible is a fiction book based on incest 🤢🤢🤢"

Expand Tweet

"Bible on my shoes! Wow! Very respectful to the religion! 🤡"

Expand Tweet

"No thanks."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Isaac isn't the only athlete who has opted to put a Bible verse in their pair. Golden State Warriors Steph Curry is known for putting the verse Philippians 4:13 in his first signature shoe. Since then, the verse has been a part of Curry's legacy. The only problem is that the Warriors star wasn't criticized like the Magic center.

Also read: Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac launches an alternative to $167,610,000,000 brand, claims it is "faith-based"

Jonathan Isaac is ready for the In-Season Tournament

The Magic are ready to play their first In-Season Tournament game against the Brooklyn Nets. Players are motivated, including Jonathan Isaac, who's been doing well so far for himself this season. Isaac shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament bout against the Nets.

"We want to win the whole thing," Isaac said. "I think the league has done this purposefully. And you know, everybody, especially with the first ones that have already happened, everybody's pretty locked in."

Ultimately, winning is everyone's goal for the in-season tournament games. With the young core of the Magic, they have the chance to surprise everyone with how they will perform. Orlando has a great group of young guys who are destined to be stars in the league.

Their second tournament game for the group games will be against the Chicago Bulls on November 17, 2023.

Also read: "Y'all bench warmers do anything to be relevant these days" - Fans ridicule Jonathan Isaac's anti-woke clothing line UNITUS