“Wilt has more MVPs, LeBron has more MVPs” - Shaquille O'Neal says he takes himself out of the best Lakers of all-time conversation

Shaquille O'Neal is a Hall of Famer, an NBA icon, a four-time champion and one of the most dominant players the game has seen. As an analyst and student of the game, he has an understanding of where he fits among LA Lakers legends.

On "The Big Podcast," O'Neal went into depth about where he ranks himself alongside LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain. Although Shaq has often touted his own accomplishments, O'Neal praised both, saying they are higher than him when it comes to all-time Lakers greats.

"Let's go to points. LeBron (37.062) got more points than me (28,596) and Wilt (31,419) got more points than me, right? MVPs. Wilt has more MVPs (four to O'Neal's one). LeBron has more MVPs (four). That's why I take myself out. Wilt has 2,000 more points than me. I know he got less rings (two), less finals MVPs, but he got 2,000 more points than me."

O'Neal began his career with the Orlando Magic, who chose him No. 1 in 1992. O'Neal didn't take long to cement himself as a rising superstar.

In his first year, Shaq averaged 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. The NBA legend ended up with the LA Lakers, where his career blossomed, in 1996.

Some have considered O'Neal to be one of the best players in the history of the Lakers organization.

Shaquille O'Neal praises LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain

On his podcast, Shaquille O'Neal praised LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain, pointing out that the players have more total points than Shaq. The trio of all-time greats are considered some of the top players the game has ever seen.

With the LA Lakers, O'Neal showcased his ability to be an unstoppable force. Listed at 7-foot-1, 325 pounds, Shaq could regularly overpower opponents with relative ease.

It wasn't the only thing that made the talented big man so special, as he had the quickness and soft touch around the basket to give opposing teams nightmares.

O'Neal won three NBA Finals MVPs and was a 14-time All-NBA player. All three of those Finals MVP awards came while leading the Lakers to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002. He was also the league MVP in 1999-2000 while leading the league in scoring (29.7 ppg).

