"Win for both sides" - Paul George breaks down Warriors' possible coup with Jonathan Kuminga-Pascal Siakam trade

Paul George recently expressed his thoughts on a possible trade between Pascal Siakam and Jonathan Kuminga. The Toronto Raptors could possibly go into full rebuild mode this season and might trade Siakam away to another team before the deadline this coming February. George suggested that the Raptors star getting traded to the Golden State Warriors could be the perfect destination for him.

Paul George broke down why a Pascal Siakam and Jonathan Kuminga trade made sense on his podcast. George suggested that Siakam would be a perfect addition to the Warriors squad considering how they've been notorious for running small ball lineups. The Raptors star might be the big man they've always needed. Additionally, Pascal is an all-around player who can easily run coach Steve Kerr's playstyle for the team.

PG then pointed out that given how Toronto is transitioning into its rebuilding phase, adding a young guy like Kuminga would be a step in the right direction.

"I saw them put in Pascal [Siakam] and [Jonathan] Kuminga in a trade," George said. "That's a win for both sides... I think [Siakam] being the second, third option is where he can really shine because he's a guy that can do a little bit of everything... Then Kuminga coming to his own, to Toronto's rebuild."

Pascal Siakam could be traded away before the deadline

Pascal Siakam has spent his whole career with the Toronto Raptors, totaling eight seasons with the team. In 2019, he won the NBA championship in his third season. Without a doubt, Siakam has been the Raptors' best player, especially since the departures of Kahwi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. However, it appears that Toronto might want to head in a different direction for a change of scenery.

The Raptors have yet to give Siakam a contract extension, and it looks like other teams are interested in the big man. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers are interested in Siakam and could make a trade for him before the trade deadline.

After dealing OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round selection, the Raptors have currently begun their rebuild. Given that the organization is seemingly unwilling to provide the big man with a new contract, Toronto is likely ready to move on to the next chapter.

If Pascal Siakam gets traded to another team this season, it means that the team will gain a significant asset for their roster. Siakam is capable of scoring, passing, and securing the boards. When necessary, he can even play defense. This season, he is averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. If no trade takes place then the Raptors might as well keep Pascal and pair him with another star capable of restoring the team's glory days.