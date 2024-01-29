"Wine & sleep > Coaching": Lakers fans rain down on Darvin Ham after discourse over Taurean Prince-Jarred Vanderbilt starting role decision 

Darvin Ham has been dealing with criticism for his coaching decisions this season, as the LA Lakers continue to battle ups and downs. Coach Ham is still making changes to the starting lineup, as he seeks the ideal starting five.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are untouchable, but D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have spent their time between a starting role and a reserve. Ham continues to prefer Taurean Prince over Jarred Vanderbilt, even though the latter was crucial to the team's trip to the Western Conference Finals last year.

Vanderbilt had 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in the 145-144 road win over the Golden State Warriors in double overtime in 40 minutes on the floor, whereas Meanwhile, Prince went scoreless in 24 minutes, and had 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

Lakers fans took to social media to call out the coach for not putting Vanderbilt on the starting lineup.

"Wine & sleep > coaching decisions"

"Imagine having success with that lineup (WCF), all offseason gearing up to run it back. The team brings in a very very normal role player like Prince, and you head coach decides that that role player is more important than everything we all saw"

"We’re seeing the last of Ham if Bron and AD push Jeanie"

"The coach OR Prince needs to go, that simple"

"Darvinci is too stubborn"

"I hope he changes the lineup now"

"The WCF starters have made it clear they want to play together. Players are tired of being Hamdicapped"

"I think TP even wants this for Vando. He’s a professional and did well coming off the bench before he got to the Lakers"

Darvin Ham explains why Jarred Vanderbilt is not a starter for the Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt was a key part for the Lakers' success last season. His two-way play helped the franchise go as far as the Western Conference Finals. This season, the player hasn't seen time as a starter amid injury woes.

Ham was asked about why he has Taurean Prince as a starter and not Vanderbilt and whether there is a chance this will change moving forward.

"Not really. I think it is just the way things have shaken out. Taurean has been one of our most durable guys and one of our better 3-point shooters. You never know. You just got to take things day by day. It is good to know though that we have that option should we want to push that button," Darvin Ham said, via Lakers Nation.

The Lakers have won two in a row and six of their last 10. They are ninth in the West with 24 wins and 23 losses.

