"Winners Circle": Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson is ecstatic at daughter Me'arah's national TV debut

Shaquille O'Neal and his family are having a delightful time as the next generation of the O'Neals are ready to be basketball stars. Me'arah O'Neal, Shaq's daughter whom he shares with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson, is making sure to bring the whole family to the courtside for support.

Shaunie took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt cheering word for her daughter. The proud mom and former partner of Shaquille O'Neal shared a short video of Me'arah talking to the broadcasting crew after her national TV debut. She captioned it:

"Winners circle"

Shaunie shared her proud mom feeling (Image via Instagram @iamshaunie)

The daughter of the NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal, scored 21 points with eight rebounds and six blocks. Her performance helped the Episcopal outlast Houston Christian 73-38.

In addition to Shaunie, Shaquille O’Neal recently celebrated his youngest daughter's Senior Night at her high school, where he joined his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, and her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, as escorts for Me’Arah. The family's joyful moments were shared on social media, and Shaq later presented an up-close look at the event in his unique style.

The highlights of Me’Arah's game were turned into a music video in a collaborative post, captioned "Having fun with it." This Instagram Reel featured a montage of Me’Arah set to Z-Ro’s “Stop the Rain,” a 2020 track featuring DJ Diesel.

Me'Arah O'Neal aspires to emerge out of Shaquille O'Neal's shadow

Me'Arah O'Neal is determined to carve out her own identity in the world of basketball. Despite the towering expectations that come with being Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'Arah is steadfast in her commitment to step out of her father's shadow and make a name for herself.

Me'Arah is in her final year of high school and she is all geared to prove that she has the spark that it takes to play at the professional level that too in her own way. According to ESPN, she said that she is on a run of her own apart from the astounding shadow of her father.

"I'm pretty sure a lotta people expect me to play just like my dad, strong, big post player, runnin' through people, what Shaq does. But I'm not that. The biggest expectation is to turn out like my dad. But fulfilling that name, that's not really my goal. ... I just wanna be my own person and make a name for myself. And I think I'm doing that pretty well."

Me’Arah O’Neal is currently facing a multitude of D1 college offers, despite most prospects typically taking their time to make a commitment. Surprisingly, O’Neal announced her college commitment in advance of the standard timeline.

Although many anticipated that O’Neal would choose LSU due to Shaquille O'Neal's affiliation with the university, she diverged from this expectation. The 17-year-old opted to take her talents to the Florida Gators.

