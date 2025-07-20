  • home icon
  "Winter Soldier going even with wounded leg": Fans abuzz as Tyrese Haliburton parties with GF, Caitlin Clark & Sophie Cunningham post WNBA All-Star

“Winter Soldier going even with wounded leg”: Fans abuzz as Tyrese Haliburton parties with GF, Caitlin Clark & Sophie Cunningham post WNBA All-Star

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:37 GMT
Fans abuzz as Tyrese Haliburton parties with his GF, Caitlin Clark &amp; Sophie Cunningham at WNBA All-Star afterparty
Fans abuzz as Tyrese Haliburton parties with his GF, Caitlin Clark & Sophie Cunningham at WNBA All-Star afterparty (image credit: IMAGN)

Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, joined Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham at the WNBA All-Star afterparty on Saturday. A clip of the couple with the Fever star taking a video of themselves behind them was posted on X.

The Indiana Pacers star vibed to the music and danced despite his right leg in a protective brace. Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

One fan made a joke about Haliburton being the "Winter Soldier."

"The Winter Soldier going even with a wounded leg," the fan tweeted.

"Dawg. Tyrese Haliburton definitely a winter soldier lmao. This man partying with his girlfriend Jade, Caitlin Clark, and Sophie Cunningham with a torn achilles at the club 😭 The Hailban strikes again," a fan said.
"Tyrese Haliburton: “If it ain’t snowing I ain’t going” 😂😂," another fan wrote.

Another fan was amazed at Haliburton attending the party so soon after suffering an Achilles injury.

"Being in the club fresh off a torn Achilles ain’t crazy?" the fan commented.
"Tyrese in that bitch with one good leg 😂" another fan said.
"Partying with tres leches," one fan wrote.

Haliburton had the best run of his career last season. He led Indiana to the NBA Finals, where they stretched the series to a decider against the OKC Thunder.

However, Haliburton tore his Achilles in the first quarter of Game 7 on June 22. The Thunder won 103-91 and became the 2025 NBA champions.

Tyrese Haliburton attends WNBA All-Star game with girlfriend Jade Jones

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend was held in Indianapolis, and it was the first time the city hosted the event. Tyrese Haliburton attended the All-Star game between Team Clark and Team Collier at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Pacers guard was in a suite with his girlfriend, Jade Jones. However, Haliburton's friend and Fever star guard Caitlin Clark did not participate in the game.

Despite being one of the two captains, she was forced to miss the game due to a groin injury. It's the same injury that kept her out of the Fever's last two matchups.

Team Clark put up a strong fight without their captain but ultimately lost 151-131.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
