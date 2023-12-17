“Wish I knew”: Heat coach is jealous of Jimmy Butler’s latest game winner vs Bulls

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to be impressed with star forward Jimmy Butler after he provided another highlight moment by draining the game-winner in their 118-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at home.

The six-time NBA All-Star towed the Heat to the bounce-back victory over the Bulls with a step-back, buzzer-beating jumper over Coby White to call it a game.

Celebrations followed suit, with Miami players mobbing the game hero.

Speaking to the media following their victory, Heat coach Spoelstra raved about Butler for another impressive showing.

The two-time NBA champion coach said, by way of the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds:

"God bless him. There's nothing like having a walk-off. I wish I knew what that actually felt like."

The buzzer-beater capped a productive night for Jimmy Butler, who finished with a team-high 28 points. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Kevin Love came off the bench to score 22 points for Miami, which improved to 15-11 for the season with the win.

The win allowed the Heat to exact payback to the Bulls, who defeated them 124-116 in their previous game on Thursday.

Miami next plays on Monday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the Bulls (10-17), DeMar DeRozan led the way with 27 points, followed by Patrick Williams with 25 and White 22. Their next game is against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Jimmy Butler excited over gutsy win against the Bulls

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat was excited as they came out with a victory in their game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, especially amid a competitive field in the ongoing season.

The former Marquette player hit the buzzer-beating shot that gave his team the 118-116 victory over the Bulls.

After the game, Butler highlighted that the victory should be celebrated more than his game-winner, saying (via Associated Press):

“Anybody can make that shot. All in all, it’s really dope to win because wins are super-hard to come by in this league.”

The win moved the Heat to a 15-11 win-loss record, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami is looking to make another run at the NBA title, just like last year, where they went all the way to the Big Dance despite being the eighth seed in the East. The Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets, 4-1, in the championship series.