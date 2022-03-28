"Wish Lucy would have been here for this victory, but I’m sure she’s celebrating in heaven" - Shaquille O'Neal's heartfelt message for Lusia Harris as his production The Queen Of Basketball wins big at 2022 Oscars

Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry just added an Oscar award to their trophy cabinets.

The Queen of Basketball, a poignant and eye-opening short film, was selected as the winner of the Short Subject Documentary at the 2022 Academy Awards. The documentary brought to national consciousness the life and achievements of Lusia Harris, who was considered the best female basketball player ever.

Unfortunately, the Oscar trophy came two months too late. Harris died on January 18, 2022, due to unconfirmed reasons. The only woman to ever be drafted by the NBA would have been thrilled with what O'Neal and Curry achieved via her previously forgotten story.

O'Neal had a painfully sweet message to “Lucy” after the big win:

“Wish Lucy would have been here for this victory, but I’m sure she’s celebrating in heaven.” #longlivethequeen #Oscarwinner

Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry helped create a project that put the spotlight on the incredible life of Lusia “Lucy” Harris. Directed by Ben Proudfoot, the film centers on Harris’ basketball brilliance starting in college, where she won a three-peat with Delta State University.

As the best college player at the time, she also became a member of the United States’ women’s basketball team that won silver at the 1976 Olympics. The Olympic event was special as it was the first time women’s basketball was introduced in the quadrennial games.

After her sterling college career, Lucy Harris played for the Houston Angels of the Women’s Basketball League. After her sizzling performance in the ‘76 Montreal Olympics, she achieved another milestone by getting drafted in the 1977 NBA Draft. The New Orleans Jazz picked her in the seventh round to shock NBA executives and fans.

Unfortunately for the basketball world, “The Queen of Basketball” was pregnant at the time and could not break even more barriers with yet another historic feat. Many of her achievements were unprecedented, but the majority of the basketball world did not even know of her.

The basketball gods finally smiled upon her, as her life and greatest glory were brought to light by NBA greats Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry.

Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry joins Kobe Bryant in the illustrious and elusive club of basketball players winning an Oscar

Shaq and Steph Curry are now Oscar winners, joining Kobe Bryant and a few others in the exclusive feat.

Late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his film Dear Basketball, which won in the Best Animated Short Film category. The film was based on a poem he wrote for The Players’ Tribune in 2015 after his retirement from the NBA.

The historic milestone made the “Black Mamba” the first pro athlete to win an Oscar.

Kevin Durant and Mike Conley won Oscars for Two Distant Strangers in the Short Film Live Action category. Like Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry, they were executive producers of their Academy Award-winning film.

With basketball and entertainment becoming more intertwined, more NBA players could follow in the footsteps of O'Neal and Curry.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh