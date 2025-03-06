"With all due respect to LeBron, Michael Jordan, and Shaq" - Draymond Green makes major claim to fuel Steph Curry’s spot in GOAT debate

Steph Curry is one of the greatest NBA players in the current era, and his career accomplishments are comparable to the top players ever to touch the court. Curry's dominance hasn't been solo, though, as teammate Draymond Green has been with him every step of the way. Green has been a huge supporter of his point guard, to the point where he pitched Curry's name into the GOAT debate.

Green is one of the more unique players in NBA history, but the power forward has carved out a great career with the Golden State Warriors. Green has made four All-Star teams in his career and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017. He and Steph Curry form one of the most effective duos of all time.

Draymond Green shares his thoughts on the NBA through his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. On Thursday's episode, Green spoke with the former NBA All-Star, dissecting Curry's case to be the GOAT. Green said that he deserves to be ranked highly because of how he forced teams to plan to play against him.

"When you talk about what he does on the basketball court, with all due respect to LeBron James, with all due respect to Michael Jordan, there's no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded," said Green on Curry's impact on the league.

Green further made the case for Steph Curry to be included in the GOAT debate, saying that the current game has adapted to its current state because of what Curry has been able to do as a player, particularly as a shooter.

"You're telling me the game of basketball is modeled after how you play," said Green about his teammate. "...you telling me that guy don't go in the GOAT conversation?"

How does Steph Curry stack up against LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

Steph Curry has a compelling case to be considered amongst the NBA's best in the all-time conversation, but his case is more unique than others. Many argue that Curry revolutionized the NBA game with his shooting prowess, convincing more teams to focus on long-range shooting than post-play.

When talking about playoff and championship success, both Curry and LeBron have four rings to Jordan's six, all with the Chicago Bulls. One thing that Michael Jordan doesn't have on the two current players? Curry and James have the opportunity to keep adding accomplishments to their resume.

Both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers made a major move at the deadline, acquiring Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic, respectively. Both teams have thrived since adding their stars, climbing up the Western Conference standings.

A 2025 title would do wonders for LeBron James and Curry in the all-time ranks, making their case against Jordan and other NBA legends of the past.

