“With Jordan we remove years that hurt him” – Nick Wright doubles down on Michael Jordan's Hornets tenure hurting his GOAT status

Michael Jordan recently sold his stake as majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets after 15 years. During the time he was associated with the Hornets, the team was not able to win anything significant, which affected Jordan's status as the greatest player of all time.

Jordan's time with the team will be remembered for lackluster results. Since 2006, Charlotte has only made the postseason on three separate occasions, all ending in the first round. Two of their three appearances ended in the Hornets getting swept, which tells so much about how terrible the team was.

Nick Wright doubled down when the topic of Jordan's tenure was brought up:

"If we would like to judge the greatest player ever, purely by, we will evaluate from the day you first set foot on the court, to the day you leave the NBA, I'm good with that. But that's never been what it's been for Michael."

"The legend of Jordan, has been more than the playing career. The sneakers and the mystic and the aura that have been the piece of it."

"I would like for the GOAT conversation just be start of career to end of career, but with Jordan we remove years that hurt him and we add sneaker sales."

Wright's criticism of Jordan could be accurate as he was not able to turn things around for the Charlotte team. Most of the time, the Hornets would finish in the lottery where they would draft a player that would not stay for a long time. Other times, they would strike gold but fail to build around the star.

Jordan was able to sell his stake in the franchise for almost $3 billion. This is after he bought his shares for $275 million back in 2006.

Malik Monk was hit in the head by Michael Jordan

Back in the 2018-19 season, the future of the Hornets was looking bright. Geared with a promising young squad, fans were excited to see their team do well in the new season. During a game against the Detroit Pistons, fans saw a glimpse of what could have been for the young Charlotte team.

The game was close and Malik Monk was on the bench as his teammate, Jeremy Lamb, hit a game-winning shot over Stanley Johnson. Luckily, the shot went in and the team had a pre-mature celebration. Monk ran into the court before the game time expired, which got him a technical foul.

Following this, he was hit in the back of the head by none other than the majority owner, Michael Jordan. The six-time champion was not willing to risk losing the game, so he had to scold the young player for his mistake.

