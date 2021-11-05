"With us, we don't know we have problems" - Doc Rivers on the Philadelphia 76ers overcoming adversity to win 5 consecutive games

Doc Rivers has said that he is very happy that the Philadelphia 76ers have been unfazed by all the controversy happening around the team. The franchise started off a bit slow but has won five consecutive games on the trot by showing immense character. In their game against the Detroit Pistons, the team was missing some high-profile players like Tobias Harris and Danny Green. But they hung onto the end to grab a win on the night.

The team has been under controversy surrounding Ben Simmons all through the summer. But players like Joel Embiid and Seth Curry have helped them stay competitive and they are slowly looking like the team they were last season. When asked about how the team has responded to controversies and injuries so far, Doc Rivers replied by saying:

"You know it's funny with us, we don't know we have problems. We don't talk about them, we don't voice them. Our guys, they really don't. There's no talk about all the stuff you know. I didn't hear anybody talk about, you know Covid today. We came to play, we looked around the lockerroom, there was 9 guys and then Furk comes in after shooting and says he can't play. You know, that's four minutes before we're going out to play, but it's funny this group they just focus on winning, that's all they talked about before the game."

The 76ers have slowly but steadily found their way back this season. Even without some of their starters, the team is firing on all cylinders. This is definitely a big sign for the team and it only means that the team will get better as the season progresses.

Seth Curry scores 23 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers to another emphatic win

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

The Philaldephia 76ers used only 8 of their players in the game against the Detroit Pistons. However, all of them had a great impact on the game, as they helped the team to a 109-98 win on the night. Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead the way for the 76ers. He shot the ball at 64.3% efficiency and played with a lot of grit against the Pistons.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers all hands on deck.



📹 Game Highlights vs. Pistons | 11.04.21 all hands on deck. 📹 Game Highlights vs. Pistons | 11.04.21 https://t.co/l0MWH5zIfB

Out of the 8 players, who played the game for the 76ers, 4 of them scored more than 10 points. Joel Embiid struggles on his way to 19 points, but he impacted the team in several other ways and helped the team to the win. The 76ers defended really well as they worked extremely hard to prevent the Pistons. Philly only conceded 32 points in the second half and that paved the way for the win.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers this man has no quit.😤



🪙@Cryptocom this man has no quit.😤🪙@Cryptocom https://t.co/IvqwB3Uno3

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Philadelphia 76ers will next play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. They will be hoping for another big performance on the night to get to their eighth win. However, the Chicago Bulls have been in great offensive flow this season. It will require a big defensive performance from them to overcome players like DeRozan and LaVine. But, the 76ers are definitely up for the challenge and will give in their all for the win .

Edited by Diptanil Roy