“Without Michael, there’s no Kobe”- 4x NBA Champion considers Michael Jordan better than Kobe Bryant, implies greatness doesn’t come off emulating the original

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are known as two of the greatest guards in the history of the NBA. Throughout their illustrious careers, Bryant and Jordan created a reputation for themselves as ruthless competitors. Although both players dominated the league during different eras, it's clear that there was mutual respect.

That's just how four-time champion John Salley sees it. Throughout his career, Salley had the opportunity to share the court with some of the all-time greats. Salley went on to win championships with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers. He got the chance to play with both Jordan and Bryant during their prime.

Speaking recently to NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Salley spoke about the comparisons between Jordan and Bryant. While Salley praised both players, he admitted that "without Michael, there's no Kobe:"

"Without Michael, there’s no Kobe; there’s no more of that style because they do a lot I think to emulate Michael."

John Salley gives his thoughts on Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

It shouldn't be much of a surprise for fans to read the comments made by John Salley. During the early stages of his career, Kobe Bryant was a competitive young talent who wanted to learn how to be the best. He quickly realized that in order to be the best, he would have to learn from the best.

Bryant became an obsessor when it came to picking the mindset and tendencies of Michael Jordan, as the two played the same position. It didn't take long before Bryant became a shadow of the Chicago Bulls legend, using tendencies from his game to elevate his play.

Both players eventually went on to be considered two of the best shooting guards to ever step foot on the court. Jordan won a total of six championships. He is still considered by many to be the greatest player. Bryant also thrived in his career, winning a total of five championships and cementing himself as one of the best there ever was.

Both players openly admitted that they shared a mutual respect for one another. It wasn't difficult as they were both known for being relentless competitors who did everything in their power to win. As for the comparisons, they will forever stay. Without Michael, there's no Kobe. And comparisons are just part and parcel of the game.

