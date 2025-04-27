WNBA fans react as Luka Doncic seemingly refuses to praise Dallas No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers

NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic weighing on Paige Bueckers in the latest video. During a candid interview, the LA Lakers star was asked about his favorite WNBA player. After Doncic named Caitlin Clark, he was asked if he didn't like the 2025 WNBA Draft No. 1 pick, interestingly picked by Dallas Wings.
The Lakers star gave a 'not-so-impressed' reply to the host. Luka Doncic shrugged her name off and reasoned that since she hadn't played in the WNBA, he apparently had no opinion about her.
"Mehh. She’s okay," he said. Haven’t seen her play in the WNBA, so."
The reaction from the Lakers star had fans buzzing. One of the fans posted a picture of Bueckers filling Doncic's shoes in Dallas and brutally slammed for the apparent comparison between them, calling it embarrassing.
"Keep dreaming. Paige don't have playmaking or shooting ability of Luka," one fan said.
One of the fans was in tears watching Luka Doncic shading Dallas and Bueckers in the video.
"Not him bumping CC and shading Dallas in the same clip 😭😭😭😭," another fan said.
"Paperclips were calling Passive P to him only for him to "meh shes ok,"'" one fan said.
One of the Clark fans hailed the former Dallas Mavericks star for picking Clark over Bueckers.
"Honest response. Talent recognizes talent," a fan said.
"Luka smarter than a lot of you 🥷. “I haven’t seen her play in the Women’s NBA” … stop them kiddie comparisons 😂 we in the big leagues," another fan said.
While one of the fans was in disbelief watching Doncic refusing to give attention to Bueckers.
"Luka said he doesn’t care about Paige Bumckers 😭😭😭," one fan said.
Can Paige Bueckers heal Dallas fans after Luka Doncic's departure
Luka Doncic left a big void when he was traded to the Lakers earlier this year. No Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis stardom was able to fill the void in the hearts of thousands of Dallas basketball fans. However, many had a glimpse of hope when the Dallas Wings drafted Paige Bueckers a No. 1 overall.
However, the questions about Bueckers being able to heal the wound still remain open. Interestingly, Bueckers was drafted by the Dallas Wings when the Dallas fans were still feeling stung by the Luka Doncic trade and betrayed by the Mavericks front office.
Bueckers is a generational talent and her presence and suited up in Dallas jersey should be able to stop the bleeding hearts. However, to expect to relieve the aching hearts of thousands of fans is too much to ask.
