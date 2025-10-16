  • home icon
  • Basketball
  "WOJ is definitely behind this account": Fans shocked as NBA Centel beats experts to the punch on Russell Westbrook's Kings prediction

"WOJ is definitely behind this account": Fans shocked as NBA Centel beats experts to the punch on Russell Westbrook’s Kings prediction

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 16, 2025 12:21 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Russell Westbrook isn't ready to call it quits - Source: Imagn

Russell Westbrook is officially back in the NBA. The former MVP, who boasts career averages of 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game, will sign a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Sacramento Kings.

For weeks, rumors of the Kings' interest in signing him flooded social media. However, it was parody account NBA Centel who said it first, most likely as a joke.

With that in mind, the fans took to X to claim that the account was secretly run by Woj, former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, known for his inside scoops and reports.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Others, of course, weren't that impressed:

Wojnarowski was one of the most beloved -- and most definitely the most trusted -- sources of NBA information for years. He broke the news before everybody and, more importantly, he did it accurately and ethically.

Patrick Beverley blames the Lakers for Westbrook's situation

It shouldn't have taken this long for a future first-ballot Hall of Famer like Russell Westbrook to find a new home. He's one of the best players of his generation, and he can still contribute to a winning team, as he showed with the Denver Nuggets last season, when he averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game and even started for them when Jamal Murray was hurt.

With that in mind, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley blamed the LA Lakers for Westbrook's struggles, stating that the perception about him changed because of them:

“It’s f*cked up what happened to Russ, bro. On God, it’s f*cked up what happened to Russ. And Russ got a bad take because of that Lakers team. That’s the truth, bro…Ever since Russ left the Lakers, bro, he’s been on a minimum, bro. We’ve never seen this, ever,” said Beverley.
Beverley then went through some of Westbrook's accolades, and he was quick to dismiss the notion of him not being a good teammate:

“He’s been a sixth man ever since he left the Lakers. He’s a starting point guard in the NBA. He’s arguably one of the top three point guards to ever play the game. You tell me this man can’t get on a team, all because he’s passionate—all because he stretches with the team every single f*cking practice—all because if it’s a team out, he’s there all the f*cking time. All because if you talk to anyone around the league, Russell is the best teammate I’ve ever had, he added.

At the end of the day, Westbrook's resume speaks for itself, and he will most definitely have a huge chip on his shoulder to prove the doubters wrong this season.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Ernesto Cova
