Russell Westbrook is officially back in the NBA. The former MVP, who boasts career averages of 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game, will sign a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Sacramento Kings.For weeks, rumors of the Kings' interest in signing him flooded social media. However, it was parody account NBA Centel who said it first, most likely as a joke.With that in mind, the fans took to X to claim that the account was secretly run by Woj, former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, known for his inside scoops and reports. Here are some of the best reactions:Kobe Wan @ogKOBEWANLINK@TheNBACentel Never beating the woj allegations 😭karma @karmaoptionsLINK@TheNBACentel who runs this account 😭Others, of course, weren't that impressed:ChoZen @ChoZenHoopsLINK@TheNBACentel This isn't a prediction moment it was something that was reported on all offseason since the Nuggets were eliminated lolOG Anunoby Addict @PlayoffBoundNYKLINK@TheNBACentel Good pullWojnarowski was one of the most beloved -- and most definitely the most trusted -- sources of NBA information for years. He broke the news before everybody and, more importantly, he did it accurately and ethically.Patrick Beverley blames the Lakers for Westbrook's situationIt shouldn't have taken this long for a future first-ballot Hall of Famer like Russell Westbrook to find a new home. He's one of the best players of his generation, and he can still contribute to a winning team, as he showed with the Denver Nuggets last season, when he averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game and even started for them when Jamal Murray was hurt.With that in mind, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley blamed the LA Lakers for Westbrook's struggles, stating that the perception about him changed because of them:“It’s f*cked up what happened to Russ, bro. On God, it’s f*cked up what happened to Russ. And Russ got a bad take because of that Lakers team. That’s the truth, bro…Ever since Russ left the Lakers, bro, he’s been on a minimum, bro. We’ve never seen this, ever,” said Beverley.Beverley then went through some of Westbrook's accolades, and he was quick to dismiss the notion of him not being a good teammate:“He’s been a sixth man ever since he left the Lakers. He’s a starting point guard in the NBA. He’s arguably one of the top three point guards to ever play the game. You tell me this man can’t get on a team, all because he’s passionate—all because he stretches with the team every single f*cking practice—all because if it’s a team out, he’s there all the f*cking time. All because if you talk to anyone around the league, Russell is the best teammate I’ve ever had, he added.At the end of the day, Westbrook's resume speaks for itself, and he will most definitely have a huge chip on his shoulder to prove the doubters wrong this season.