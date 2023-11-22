“Woken up a sleeping giant”: Andre Iguodala warns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Steph Curry diss on Instagram

On Saturday, Steph Curry and Shai Gilegous-Alexander went head-to-head at the Warriors' Chase Center in one of the most thrilling regular season matchups.

Recently, the OKC Thunder star uploaded pictures of his outfits and highlights of him besting the Warriors guard via Instagram. Interestingly, Andre Iguodala gave his reaction to the post on "Point Forward with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner."

"I love the competitive spirit," Iguodala said, "but he might have just woken up a sleeping giant. I am interested to see like the next five games for the Warriors, I am gonna pay close attention to that."

From Iguodala's comments, it seems that he was fond of Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram post.

He also cautioned the young star that he might have just woken Steph Curry's inner "sleeping giant," though. Additionally, the former Warriors forward mentioned that he will be "paying close attention" to the team's next five games.

Heading into the Nov. 18 matchup against the OKC Thunder, the Golden State Warriors badly needed a win as they entered the ball game on a five-game losing streak. Unfortunately, things didn't go well, as the Thunder took them to overtime and closed with a 130-123 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed out with 40 points (18-of-29 shooting, including 2-of-3 from the 3-point range), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. One of his two blocks came at a critical point in overtime with just 1:06 remaining. Curry was sizing him up for a 3-pointer, which ended up backfiring, as Gilgeous-Alexander blocked him clean and converted a layup at the other end.

Steph Curry, meanwhile, had 25 points (8-of-21 shooting, including 5-of-11 from the 3-point range) and seven rebounds. Moreover, it marked the end of the Warriors' regular season meetings with the Thunder, winning one of their three matchups.

Steph Curry and Warriors coach Steve Kerr relieved about ending six-game losing streak

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors finally put a stop to their six-game losing streak after beating the Houston Rockets 121-116.

Following the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry said as per The Associated Press' Michael Wagaman.

"We weren't perfect," Kerr said, "but in this case, you just need to win. That was the focus. Hopefully this is a good sign and we can get back on track."

"Haven't had good energy walking off this floor in a while," Curry said. "We needed this one for sure."

During the game, Curry was sensational with the basketball, as he dropped 32 points (8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-9 from the three-point range) and five rebounds.