"Won a championship before his dad": NBA fans adore Jayson Tatum's son Duece's Kobe Bryant-inspired pic 

Jayson Tatum's son Deuce garnered all the buzz on social media when his superstar father took to Instagram to share an image of him posing with a trophy, much like how the late Kobe Bryant did it after the 2001 NBA Finals.

Bryant sat with a forlorn expression while holding the Larry O'Brien and Deuce recreated the image wearing a black SLAM hoodie. The Boston Celtics forward took to Instagram to share the picture, which had fans instantly sharing their thoughts.

He captioned the post:

"My favorite hooper"

The responses followed:

Some of them felt he would be the next big thing in the NBA.

Tatum welcomed his son Deuce with ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell in 2017. By his admission, 2017 was a massive year for the 5x NBA MVP as he became a father six months after the Celtics drafted him as the third pick, which they received from Philadelphia in the 2017 NBA Draft.

"I want him to remember me as a competitor": Jayson Tatum on being the model dad for son Deuce

Jayson Tatum has been a force for the Boston Celtics ever since he took the floor for the decorated franchise, and part of the motivation behind his success happens to be his son.

In a previous interview with People, he shared that he wanted Deuce to see him as a competitor.

"On the court [I want Deuce to remember me as] ... a competitor, somebody that just always wanted to win," Jayson Tatum once said. "Every time he comes to the game, he sees how I give it my all, I'm doing everything I can in my power to help us win. Because as he gets older, team, sports, that's what's most important is winning and everything else besides that will follow."

This season, Tatum and the Celtics have the best record in the league and were the first team to make the playoffs. They have been right at the top of the table for a major portion of the season and will hope that their scintillating run translates to winning a championship that they last won in 2008.

Only time will tell if Tatum and the C's can make a deeper run this postseason and emerge champions by the end of June.