“Push me to be the best person”: Jayson Tatum wishes son Deuce happy 6th birthday

Jayson Tatum became a father when he was just 19 years old. Despite his young age, Tatum never wavered in his duties as a father to his son, Deuce. In a recent Instagram post, the Boston Celtics star wrote a beautiful message to Deuce on the latter’s birthday.

Tatum has previously stated that he hates it when he misses his son’s birthday due to his obligations. However, this time wrote his heart out on his IG post and let him know how much he loves the little man.

Tatum called Deuce funny, smart and the coolest 6-year-old he knows. Tatum acknowledged in the post that Deuce has been a big part of his journey and played a big part in him being the best version of himself.

“Deuce day! Happy birthday to the coolest 6 year old know, can’t believe the journey that we have been on together. Continue being the smart, funny, confident, caring, outgoing person you are and continue to push me to be the best person/ dad that I can be. Love you kid (three heart emoji) Deuce & Daddy vs the world,” Tatum wrote on IG.

Jayson Tatum raised Deuce with the help of his mother Brandy Cole, who is often seen in stands with Deuce during the game. Deuce participates with his father on court in pregame practice and the father-son duo has been a sight to watch in the league.

Jayson Tatum on missing his son’s birthday

Jayson Tatum is just 25 and he had Deuce when he was just 19 years old. Tatum was asked about balancing his life between being a father and a professional NBA player.

The Boston Celtics star pointed to the difficulty that he faces when it comes to maintaining the balance between his duty as a father and as a Celtics player.

Tatum also said that there are times when he is forced to choose his professional career over his responsibilities as a father. He pointed out that the worst part comes when he misses his son's birthday because he has games on the same day.

Here's what he said via NBA's Starting 5 newsletter:

"Tough thing, depending on our schedule, is missing his birthday. There have been a few years when I wasn’t with him for his birthday. Also, not being able to go to every school event and or basketball practice because we are on the road."

Jayson Tatum has also connected with his son on a deeper level when it comes to basketball. He said that he has shared great moments with his son during games when the basketball season is going on.