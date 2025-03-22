"Wonder what Stephen A will have to say" - Fans react to LeBron James' 'date' with daughter Zhuri ahead of injury return 

LeBron James made the most of his time with his daughter, Zhuri James, as he approached his injury comeback. James is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. He's been out since Mar. 9 with a left groin strain. James and the Lakers will round off a five-game homestand against Chicago and set off for an East Coast road trip next week.

Before he leaves for work again, James had a 'date' with his 10-year-old Zhuri as the father-daughter duo drove around LA and sat for lunch. The Lakers superstar shared wholesome moments from their day out on Instagram in a series of posts. He wrote:

"She let me take her on a date! My princess"

James' image as a family man and his parenting is well-appreciated among his fans. After he posted about his day out with Zhuri, fans showed love to the Lakers star online.

One X user also trolled analyst Stephen A. Smith, who publicly questioned James as a father figure while addressing Bronny James' NBA career.

"I wonder what Stephen A will have to say about this," the fan wrote.

Another said:

"wish he was my lefather figure"

One fan crowned James, saying:

Another called out LeBron James' critics, saying:

"This the man half the world hates on???"

One fan called Zhuri James a future WNBA star:

"Future spark/wnba legend"

Another fan said:

"King James and his princess! Too wholesome!"

When LeBron James penned a heartfelt note for his daughter Zhuri James

One of LeBron James' greatest qualities is his ability to shut down the outside noise, especially from incessant critics, who have made bold claims to discredit his greatness on the court. However, James is not the one to be messed with when it comes to his family, especially his kids.

He's made his sentiments clear multiple times by doing everything he can to protect them. On Nov. 6, he penned a heartfelt note for his daughter Zhuri James on Instagram, saying:

"HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎"

James also has that nature for his sons, Bronny and Bryce James, He has been in the spotlight for standing up for his eldest, Bronny, who is also his teammate on the Lakers, against Stephen A. Smith.

After the ESPN analyst called out LeBron James for his parenting and forcing Bronny into the NBA, the Lakers superstar confronted him at a game courtside, telling him not to go at his son on TV.

