"Wore it better": Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James stuns in mom Gabrielle Union's vintage grad ball dress

Dwyane Wade and his daughter Kaavia James have been quite a sensation on social media for the recent couple of weeks. The former Heat guard's wife Gabrielle Union has now shared a glimpse of their adorable daughter Kaavia comparing her with Union.

Union put up an Instagram story with a collage of an image of her younger self with her daughter Kaavia James. Both wore black dresses and posed in the same way. The proud mother captioned the image:

"@kaaviajames (Kaavia James) definitely wore it better"

Kaavia James reminiscing her mom's look (Image via Instagram @gabunion)

The young Kaavia made her black dress look like Gabrielle's vintage grad ball dress and undoubtedly, she stood out as elegant as her mother.

Kaavia outperforms Dwyane Wade in gymnastics

Dwyane Wade took an unexpected foray into gymnastics in the living room as the family joined their daughter Kaavia for some gymnastics fun.

Kaavia James stole the spotlight with her impressive gymnastics maneuvers on the couch, setting the stage for a lighthearted family competition. However, the lighthearted tone shifts when Dwyane Wade's attempt at a backflip results in a failed landing on the ground.

Throughout the antics, Gabrielle Union merrily takes on the role of the official videographer, capturing the competition and prompting laughter with each failed flip.

Despite Wade's gymnastics adventure not going as planned, Kaavia James emerged as the true standout. Her stellar performance not only dazzled but also led to her imparting valuable lessons and tips to her father.

However, it was not the first time the father-daughter duo has shared a fun moment together with fans. Earlier this month, Wade danced with Kaavia and they captioned the IG post:

"Name a better duo? Dance break 🕺🏾 😂"

It feels almost a foregone conclusion that more such videos will be posted online in due course. It will be interesting to see if Kaavia is drawn to a particular sport as she grows up and she clearly has a great deal of natural talent.

