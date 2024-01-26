Dwyane Wade rocks all-black Versace ensemble at Nets-Wolves game, praises Anthony Edwards

Dwyane Wade, the retired Miami Heat legend, was in attendance at the Barclays Center during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Considered one of the style icons in the NBA, he was dazzling in an all-black Versace outfit. He donned a high neck full sleeve T-shirt with black trousers and sunglasses.

A video showed Wade interacting with the Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Later, Wade praised Edwards on Instagram.

He reposted a video by the Timberwolves official IG profile that said Ant x Flash, captioning Tom Crean Disciples.

Dwyane Wade in Versace dress

Dwyane Wade with Anthony Edwards

Edwards and Wade played under the same legendary college coach, Tom Crean. Crean coached Wade when Edwards played for Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball at Marquette University. From 2018 to 2022, Crean coached Edwards as the head coach for Georgia Bulldogs basketball at Georgia University.

Erik Spoelstra campares Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade was in his peak form in his prime, impressing many NBA enthusiasts. There is a reason why Shaquille O’Neal, his former teammate and NBA legend, named him Flash. He was on the same level as Kobe Bryant in the conversation of the best player in the league.

When Anthony Edwards played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, assistant coach Erik Spoelstra was highly praised for mentoring the shooting guard. When asked by CNN Philippines if any NBA player reminded him of D Wade, Spoelstra named Edwards.

"We know who that is," Spoelstra said. "It's hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwayne Wade in him. I'm not a guy for comparisons. I'm not. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd."

"Yes, that reminds me of number three and I have told Anthony that. I feel like I'm going back in time. It's making me younger again. I'm really enjoying it."

Both Wade and Edwards are athletic, agile and fierce. Edwards has the potential to surpass Wade. However, he still has a long way to go. He needs to work on his efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Wade was a monster shooting guard who could block shots and lock the best players from the opponent team. On the other hand, Edwards has not used his skills to his best.

