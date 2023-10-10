'World Champion of what?': Dallas Mavericks' loss to Real Madrid in preseason restarts NBA championship discourse

The Dallas Mavericks had their third straight preseason loss as they fell to Real Madrid, a EuroLeague team, 127-123 on Tuesday. Many have pointed out various reasons why they lost, but most fans quickly mocked them for losing against a non-NBA team.

Facundo Campazzo led Madrid to its win, scoring 20 points. He even hit a long-range shot to secure the win against his former NBA team. As for Dallas, it didn't have Luka Doncic for the entire game, as he dealt with a calf strain.

Watch the sequence below to see the 3-pointer that sealed the win for Madrid.

His former teammate, Doncic, couldn't do anything but smile. But after this loss, fans quickly brought out the topic of the NBA's title of being "World Champions." Without much ado, here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

To be fair, the Mavs didn't let Kyrie Irving play, either, as he's continued to deal with a groin injury. Additionally, most of the players who finished the game were the players fighting for a roster spot, as well as the young prospects. Fans might be overreacting, but it doesn't bother the team too much, since it's only the preseason.

Jason Kidd gives an update on the Dallas Mavericks star

The Dallas Mavericks are being extra cautious as they made sure that Doncic gets the needed rest. This was due to the Slovenian star's calf strain, which could affect him heavily down the stretch of the 82-game season.

However, the most important update for the fans was the one about Irving. He dealt with a groin injury that prevented him from playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Coach Jason Kidd addressed the early issue that the team could face without their second All-Star before their game against Madrid.

"No, he's out for tomorrow's game," Kidd said. "The soreness is still growing. He did some stuff today, but he will not participate tomorrow.

He also addressed their preparation against Madrid:

"The guys have done a great job. We've started this trip to Abu Dhabi. They've done everything we've asked as coaches. They're playing hard. We've got different lineups, and right now, we've had some injuries we have to address. I think the group is playing hard, and we had a great practice today."

The team is hoping that its stars quickly recover from their injuries to allow them to have a great start to the season. The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to contend for a title this season with their revamped roster.

