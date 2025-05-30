Worried about Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury, Stephen A. Smith makes grim Knicks’ Game 6 prediction 

Worried about Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen A. Smith gives the New York Knicks a 30% chance of winning Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks won Game 5 off the back of solid performances from Towns and Jalen Brunson.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Brunson finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists, en route to a 111-94 win. Despite New York’s dominant showing in Game 5, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe they’re favorites to win Game 6.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of "First Take," Smith expressed concern for Towns while giving the Knicks a 30% chance to win on Saturday:

“That's why I get mad when I'm listening to folks talk on the air and they're like, he's not getting back on defense. Yo, y'all, the brother is limping. He's been gimpy for three or four games. Okay. It's a man we didn't expect to see him out there last night, let alone for him to be out there and to play all 12 minutes in the first quarter.

“If I'm gonna look at Game 6 and tell you New York has a better than 25 to 30.”

Karl-Anthony Towns has taken a big step forward in the playoffs this year

Last season, Karl-Anthony Towns made the Western Conference finals with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves were eliminated at the hands of Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks. Towns recorded 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 5 games against the Mavericks.

The Minnesota crowd blamed KAT for their loss against Dallas, and he was subjected to much criticism. As a result, the Timberwolves traded Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle.

This season has been completely different for Towns as he has been one of New York’s best players in the conference finals. He has recorded 25.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in five games against the Pacers and is a huge reason behind the Knicks’ win in Game 5.

If Towns can lead New York to the Finals, the Julius Randle trade will be looked at in a completely different light. Especially since the Timberwolves were eliminated in the conference finals this year.

