“Worst she can say is no” - NBA fans lost it as Mikal Bridges gets aired by WNBA star

Mikal Bridges has spent part of his offseason catching WNBA action. It didn’t take for the Brooklyn Nets star to notice two-time MVP A’ja Wilson’s performances for the Las Vegas Aces.

After the defending champs pulled a big 101-88 win over the Indiana Fever, Bridges asked Wilson when the Aces will be playing next. The WNBA champ promptly responded:

“Pls leave me alone we cool over here”

Wilson’s reply quickly became viral as basketball fans reacted:

"Worst she can say is no:"

not like he was asking for her hand in marriage or something @BleacherReport he just @ d her asking when next game lmaonot like he was asking for her hand in marriage or something @FootballGirlAna @BleacherReport he just @ d her asking when next game lmao not like he was asking for her hand in marriage or something https://t.co/wIZbsbnMDG

TrellJSports @TrellJSports @BleacherReport LMAOO she’s mid anyways . Mikal could do 10x better @BleacherReport LMAOO she’s mid anyways . Mikal could do 10x better

Willy Trill @WillyTrillEra @BleacherReport Why are WNBA players so consistently hostile to NBA players trying to show love to their league?!? @BleacherReport Why are WNBA players so consistently hostile to NBA players trying to show love to their league?!?

If "The Warden" had looked up the Aces’ schedule, he would have seen that a rematch with the Fever will take place on Monday. He could have bought a ticket and booked a ticket to Sin City on the said date without asking A’ja Wilson for the information.

The Fever, who hasn’t had an answer for Wilson in their last two games, will be looking for revenge. Beating the Aces on their home floor will be very tough if they can’t contain the four-time All-Star.

In two games against the Fever this season, Wilson has averaged 27.5 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 blocks. She shot a combined 18-33 despite Indiana’s defensive game plan focused on her.

Basketball fans can’t fault Bridges for wanting to see another one of her superb performances.

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly refused to trade Mikal Bridges to the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons

Mikal Bridges played like an All-Star after the Brooklyn Nets acquired him, Cameron Johnson and multiple first-round picks for Kevin Durant. “The Warden” averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27 games for the Nets.

Bridges, who was primarily known for his elite defense with the Suns, shot 47.5%, including 37.6% from deep. He was unquestionably Brooklyn’s best player on both ends of the floor.

Heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, there were reports that the Portland Trail Blazers were looking to add veteran help for Damian Lillard. Zach Lowe had this to say regarding Portland’s rumored interest in Bridges:

“Dame has made no secret of his affection for Mikal Bridges. The Nets aren’t going to do that, I continue to hear that the Nets are not going to do that. Simons and 3 are not going to get Mikal Bridges to Portland. Even if Portland would do that, the Nets aren’t.

“And when I push back on that, I’ve asked a lot of people, are the Nets being a little too haughty about what Mikal Bridges is versus what Anfernee Simons and the number three pick are?”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Brooklyn Nets not willing to accept No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons for Mikal Bridges ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Report: Brooklyn Nets not willing to accept No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons for Mikal Bridges ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n…

Instead of trading Bridges, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets are going to build around him. Noah Clowney (21st), Dariq Whitehead (22nd) and Jalen Wilson (51st) are expected to contribute at some point. They’re going to be working around what the Nets will do around Bridges.

