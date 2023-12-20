La La Anthony, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, recently said that it is better to cover up your old tattoos with new ones rather than remove them or, better yet, keep the old ones.

In an Instagram story, which Hollywood Unlocked reshared, Anthony said:

"Don't ever do tattoo removal! Just keep the tattoo or get it covered. I promise you this is the worst f***ing pain I've ever felt."

La La Anthony's history with tattoos

During her younger years, La La Anthony loved to get herself inked to the point that she once had 10 tattoos, including a dragon design on her back.

However, Anthony stated in a 2018 interview with the New York Post's Dana Schuster that it was against her mother's will, Carmen Surillo.

“My mom always told me, don’t get tattoos, you’re going to regret it,” Anthony said.

However, she added that when she inked herself too much, she eventually regretted it, all the more when she began removing them.

“Let me tell you, getting tattoos removed is the most painful experience in life. Imagine the worst pain and it’s 100 times worse. You can literally smell your skin burning up. Mom is always right,” she added.

Who is La La Anthony?

La La Anthony was a host for music video channels MTV and VH1.

Anthony began her career as a high school intern for radio station Hot 97.5 in Hampton, Georgia, and landed a hosting gig with rapper Ludacris.

After becoming a DJ for Los Angeles-based 92.3 The Beat, Anthony joined MTV and hosted Direct Effect and Total Request Live.

She then delved into an acting career in film, television, and theater while producing a documentary for Mike Tyson that made it to the Cannes Film Festival and her reality show with her then-fiance Carmelo Anthony.

VH1, who was broadcasting Anthony's five reality shows Flavor of Love, I Love New York, For the Love of Ray J, Real Chance of Love, and Charm School with Ricki Lake, provided extensive coverage of her wedding with Carmelo Anthony through another reality show entitled "La La's Full Court Wedding." It has a spin-off called "La La's Full Court Life."