"Worst L since Pearl Harbor" - Lithuania embarrassing USA Basketball in 2023 FIBA World Cup sparks meme fest from NBA fans 

Despite their recognized dominance in international games, USA Basketball still experiences a couple of hurdles. However, even with these hurdles blocking their way towards basketball glory, they still manage to find a way to overcome these obstacles.

As pressure and the eyes of everyone set on them, it makes it all the worse when a Team USA roster loses in these types of competitions.

This is currently the case with USA Basketball's loss against Lithuania with a score of 110-104.

The loss garnered numerous reactions from fans, with Lithuania securing the huge upset win over Team USA.

During the game, USA Basketball shot with good efficiency at 53.4%, including 37.9% from 3-point range. However, despite the quality numbers, Lithuania's offense had the edge in this matchup as Team USA struggled to slow them down. Lithuania shot 52.8%, including an impressive showing from the 3-point range at 56.0%.

Both Mindaugas Kuzminskas' 14 points (5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc) and Vaidas Kariniauskas' 15 points (5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range) led the way for Lithuania.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dominated down low with 12 points (4-of-6 shooting) as he took advantage of USA Basketball's small-ball lineup.

Anthony Edwards shines for USA Basketball despite the disappointing loss to Lithuania

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards continues to impress in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with his consistent production. Throughout the tournament, he has averaged 20.2 points per game (48.1% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range).

Against Lithuania, the Timberwolves guard put up 35 points (14-of-26 shooting, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc) and three steals.

Despite the loss, Anthony Edwards' 31-point outing adds to his impressive showing in this year's FIBA World Cup.

Following the team's 85-73 win against Montenegro, coach Steve Kerr talked about Edwards' unfazed confidence in his game, as per The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

"He's a guy who we count on to generate offense and he had a tough first half but hit that first shot of the third quarter," Kerr said. "He's one of those guys who stays confident regardless of what's happening for him and for the team. You always know he's going to keep attacking, stay agressive."

Team USA remains qualified for the knockout stage with their 4-1 record but will need more than Anthony Edwards' scoring contribution to win the World Cup.

